Crosby meeting highlights memorable day for Make-A-Wish 15-year-old

MONTREAL -- It was a perfect day and night in every way Wednesday for a New Brunswick family at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Cameron Ward, a 15-year-old dyed-in-the-wool Sidney Crosby fan, met his hero, then watched him play brilliantly with three assists to lead Canada to a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden.

He met Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand, other favorites who each would score goals.

Cameron's mother, Vanessa, is a huge Toronto Maple Leafs fan. It was Mitch Marner, a Maple Leafs star, who scored the winning goal.

Father Shane Ward adores the Montreal Canadiens, so he got to absorb every pore of Bell Centre, sitting beneath 24 championship and 18 retired number banners that hang from the arena rafters.