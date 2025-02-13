Crosby meeting highlights memorable day for Make-A-Wish 15-year-old

Then it was into Canada's room where he met a handful of players, including Crosby, MacKinnon and Marchand. That those three stars are among Cameron's favorites is not by accident; all are from Nova Scotia, next door to the teenager's native New Brunswick.
"I've been a Penguins fan since they were a dynasty team," he said, referring to Pittsburgh's back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017. "And Nathan and Brad, I like all the guys from Nova Scotia for sure. They're all really nice guys."
Cameron emerged from Canada's room with Connor McDavid's autograph on the shoulder of his maple leaf-crested jersey. He had a couple of bulging bags in his hands, having gone upstairs to the Canadiens' Bell Centre boutique and souvenir shop. The shopping spree was courtesy of Fanatics, a Make-A-Wish and NHL partner.
The Wards returned to their hotel to catch their breath, then were back at Bell Centre in prime seats for Canada's victory against Sweden.
There was little time to think this was all a dream, the family back at the arena Thursday for the morning skates of Finland and the United States, then ready to attend the game between those two teams at night before flying home on Friday afternoon.
There's a pretty good chance that Cameron will sill be in his Canada jersey for some time.
Will he wear it to school?
"Well, yeah," he replied, as if the question even had to be asked.
Top photo: Cameron Ward with Canada's Sidney Crosby (l.) and Nathan MacKinnon.