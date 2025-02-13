4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Travis Sanheim of Canada will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his second entry, the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman writes about the thrilling opening game of the tournament, a 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday. A healthy scratch, Sanheim discussed the emotion in the building throughout the game, starting with the rousing cheer for Mario Lemieux during pregame introductions, the injury to fellow defenseman Shea Theodore in the second period and the scene at the end of the game as the crowd chanted Sidney Crosby’s name after he set up the game-winning goal by Mitch Marner to cap a three-point night.

The atmosphere from warmups on, the Bell Centre was electric. We came out with a hot start and the boys played well in the first period, taking a two-goal lead. You knew Sweden wasn’t going to go away and they chipped away and then we got the job done in overtime.

When Mario come out at the start of the game for the ceremonial face-off, the building spoke for itself with the eruption and just, in general, the whole ceremony. I think it’s cool to see; it started out the tournament on a good note. The building was electric and that definitely played a part in it.

With the night Sid had with the three assists, at this point it’s just to be expected, he’s done it his whole career. Just another night for him, a great job. Being in the locker room after, the excitement was really high. We are all proud to play for our country. Being a part of that and sharing that moment with the whole group was really cool.