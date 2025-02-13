4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Canada defenseman discusses emotional opening win, Theodore injury

Canada Celebration

© Getty Images

By Travis Sanheim / Special to NHL.com

Travis Sanheim of Canada will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his second entry, the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman writes about the thrilling opening game of the tournament, a 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday. A healthy scratch, Sanheim discussed the emotion in the building throughout the game, starting with the rousing cheer for Mario Lemieux during pregame introductions, the injury to fellow defenseman Shea Theodore in the second period and the scene at the end of the game as the crowd chanted Sidney Crosby’s name after he set up the game-winning goal by Mitch Marner to cap a three-point night.

The atmosphere from warmups on, the Bell Centre was electric. We came out with a hot start and the boys played well in the first period, taking a two-goal lead. You knew Sweden wasn’t going to go away and they chipped away and then we got the job done in overtime.

When Mario come out at the start of the game for the ceremonial face-off, the building spoke for itself with the eruption and just, in general, the whole ceremony. I think it’s cool to see; it started out the tournament on a good note. The building was electric and that definitely played a part in it.

With the night Sid had with the three assists, at this point it’s just to be expected, he’s done it his whole career. Just another night for him, a great job. Being in the locker room after, the excitement was really high. We are all proud to play for our country. Being a part of that and sharing that moment with the whole group was really cool.

While I was watching the game, I wanted to see the level of talent that was on the ice. On both sides, it was incredible to see, and I think that is why this tournament is here, for the fans to see it on display. They put on a good show tonight. Overall it was a great night from a viewing perspective and an entertainment perspective.

Watching overtime was really hard. You are not nervous when you are in the games, yet when you are watching it live off the ice, you seem to be more nervous, watching every play and every second. Nerve-wracking and it was really exciting that the boys came through and got the win.

This building didn’t disappoint and for Sid to have the night he did just topped it all off.

With the injury to Shea, we’ll have to see. That’s been the message all along to stay ready and if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready for it. You never wish an injury on anyone, and I hope Shea is going to be all right, not only for this tournament but for his team down the stretch as well.

Now it’s time to enjoy the win, get a good meal in you and try to get some rest.

