Crosby's childhood coach thrilled with Canada performance against Sweden

Paul Mason has coached minor hockey and minor baseball in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, for 46 years. He's been fortunate enough to have coached several NHL players, including Sidney Crosby, who is playing for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Paul and his wife, Dana, and Crosby's parents, own Top Shelf Pro Shop at Cole Harbour Place, Crosby's childhood rink. Paul can often be found at the pro shop or on the ice there. His son, Liam, helps him coach and his daughter, Kristi, coaches ringette at the rink.

In his second update, Mason talks about the show Crosby and the other Nova Scotians -- Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand -- put on in the tournament-opening game, a 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday, and how it was celebrated in Crosby's hometown. Crosby assisted on the opening goal by MacKinnon and the third goal by Mark Stone, and set up Mitch Marner for the dramatic game-winner.

What a roller-coaster ride this past week has been.

The question throughout last week was, will Sidney Crosby be playing for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off? In our community that question dominated everything and there was a lot of people here who were worried the hockey hero from Cole Harbour might not be participating in the tournament.

I received so many texts asking if Sidney was going to play, but I had as much information as they did. So, we were all relieved Monday when we heard he was playing, and his injury wouldn't hold him back.

Then the excitement started to build because Sidney and Nathan MacKinnon were skating on the same line, and each was practicing on the first power-play unit.

You could feel the excitement for the opening game Wednesday growing throughout our community during the past 48 hours.

The Cole Harbour U-18 AA and U-18 A teams left for a tournament in Montreal early Wednesday. Several players and parents chatted with me about the growing excitement they had about going to the game. Many of the conversations at Cole Harbour Place centered around where everyone was going to watch the game. Local media was outside the rink interviewing people, asking about their thoughts and feelings on the game against Sweden that night and the impact Sid, Nate and Brad Marchand would have.

Nobody could imagine the impact the Nova Scotia Mafia would have in an incredible game against Sweden.