Marner, Canada recover, top Sweden in OT in 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Marner found some space down the middle, knifed through and ripped a shot into the net from between the circles to end a frantic, fast-paced 3-on-3 overtime.

Sidney Crosby had three assists, including on Marner's winner, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand and Mark Stone each scored, and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves. Canada (1-0-0) has won 26 consecutive games in international competition with Crosby in the lineup.

Sweden was down 3-1 going into the third period, but Adrian Kempe scored at 1:54 and Joel Eriksson Ek at 8:59 to tie it. Jonas Brodin scored in the second period, Lucas Raymond had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 24 saves for Sweden (0-0-1).

Canada earned two points in the 4 Nations Face-Off standings for the overtime win. Sweden got one point for the OT loss. A regulation win is worth three points.

The tournament continues Thursday, when the United States plays Finland at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

MacKinnon gave Canada a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 56 seconds into the game, scoring with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a behind-the-back pass from Crosby, who was in the bumper and got the puck from Connor McDavid.

The goal came 12 seconds into the power play and on Canada's first shot of the game.

Canada extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:15, when Marchand scored off a 2-on-1 with Brayden Point.

Sweden didn't have a shot on goal until 17:16 (Gustav Forsling).

The Swedes made it 2-1 at 9:33 of the second, when Brodin scored with a rising shot from the right circle that went in over Binnington's left shoulder on the short side.

Crosby and Canada struck again at 17:28, the captain setting up Stone for a one-timer from the right hash marks that got past Gustavsson to give the Canadians a 3-1 lead.

Kempe cut it to 3-2 at 1:54 of the third period, scoring from between the circles. He got the puck from Karlsson, who rushed it up the ice and slid it to Kempe through Travis Konecny and Anthony Cirelli, sending him into the zone with time, space and speed.

Eriksson Ek tied it 3-3 at 8:59. He lifted the puck into the net from right side after settling it off Jesper Bratt's cross-slot pass.

Canada defenseman Shea Theodore did not return to the game after going to the dressing room at 3:34 of the second period with an apparent right wrist or hand injury. Theodore was hit into the boards by Kempe at 2:23. Canada coach Jon Cooper announced after the game that Theodore has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.