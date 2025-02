In addition to introducing the captain of Canada, Lemieux announced the team’s starting lineup in the locker room before the pregame ceremony.

During his playing days, Lemieux led Team Canda to a gold medal in the 2002 Olympics, as well as a gold medal in the 1987 Canada Cup and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey. He was selected first overall by the Penguins in the 1984 NHL Draft and won two Stanley Cups with the team as a player (1991, 1992) then three more as an owner (2009, 2016, 2017).

Honoring the hometown hero was quite the Magnifique start to the tournament.