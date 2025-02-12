U.S. team’s depth means players must make ‘sacrifices’ at 4 Nations Face-Off

Normal ‘go-to guys’ to accept different roles for tournament

usa depth_021225

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MONTREAL -- When the United States practiced the power play at Bell Centre on Tuesday, Dylan Larkin skated out.

On the penalty kill.

Larkin ranks third in the NHL in power-play goals this season with 12 for the Detroit Red Wings. The center is one of the best bumpers in the League, using his quick head and hands in the middle of the ice.

But this is the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. Each team is stacked with talent, the coaches must make hard decisions, and some stars must swallow their egos.

Larkin is just one example.

“All of these guys are the go-to guys on their respective NHL teams,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “Not everybody can play on the first power play. Not everybody can play on a power play. We need some guys that are going to have to be a big part of the penalty kill.

“We’re going to have to manage minutes and define roles for everyone so that we can come together as a team, and that’s one of the biggest challenges of these types of tournaments, and we’re going through that process right now. That was a conversation we had with our group, and we’ll continue to have that conversation with our group.”

Larkin illustrates a good problem to have for the United States, which opens against Finland at Bell Centre on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The Americans might have their deepest pool of talent since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, the only best-on-best tournament they’ve won.

They had to leave some good forwards off the roster in the first place, including Clayton Keller of the Utah Hockey Club, Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens and Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres.

Whom would you leave off the power play for Larkin?

The first unit was defenseman Adam Fox with forwards Jack Eichel, Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk.

The second unit was defenseman Zach Werenski with forwards Matt Boldy, Kyle Connor, Jake Guentzel and Brady Tkachuk.

“Yeah,” said general manager Bill Guerin, a forward on the 1996 World Cup team. “I mean, this is the tricky part, but we believe that we’ve got the right mix. Guys, they’re buying into their roles. I mean, you can only have so many guys on a power play or a penalty kill, whatever it is. They’re all used to playing big minutes, big roles.

“But Mike used the term ‘self-sacrifice’ the other day. There are sacrifices that are going to have to be made. You’re going to have to accept a role, do things that you’re normally not asked to do. But the depth of the team, I mean, that’s where we are, and that’s a good thing.”

Dylan Larkin talks about 4 Nations Face-Off

Here’s the thing about Larkin: He’s a fiery competitor who went through the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and has represented his country in multiple international tournaments. He’s a leader as the captain of the Red Wings. He’s also second among Detroit forwards in short-handed ice time (63:30) this season, behind J.T. Compher (84:53).

“I totally understand it, and I’m excited to get out there and penalty kill,” Larkin said. “And if they need me on the power play at some point throughout the tournament, I’ll be ready. We’ve talked about it a little before as a group of buying into your role and accepting it. I’m just a guy that I’ll do anything to play on this team, and if that means not being on the power play, killing penalties, I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

The United States had players with that attitude in 1996, and that’s what Guerin and his management team wanted for this tournament.

“When I look back to ’96, we did what we had to do,” Guerin said. “You played where you had to play, and you accepted the role that you had to accept. Putting together the team, it was more looking at … Well, I was looking at the player, but then I was looking at the person as well.”

Let The 4 Nations Face-Off Games Begin! Tournament kicks off tonight at 8PM ET

The best talent won’t necessarily win this tournament. The best team will.

And there is little to no time to experiment.

Each team will play three round-robin games, earning three points for a win in regulation, two points for win in overtime or a shootout, one point for loss in OT or a shootout, and none for a loss in regulation.

The United States plays Canada at Bell Centre on Saturday and Sweden at TD Garden in Boston on Monday.

The championship game is at TD Garden on Feb. 20.

“I think a big part of it is understanding that we’re all going to have to make some sacrifices here for the betterment of the team,” Sullivan said. “That’s the mindset that we have to take. We know we have capable guys at all kinds of positions, and what we’re trying to figure out is how we put the pieces together that give us the best chance to win.”

Related Content

4 Nations participants have 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics on mind

4 Nations Face-Off participants say level of play 'doesn't get higher'

Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

United States goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

United States playing for Gaudreau, brother at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jake Guentzel

Hellebuyck ready for chance to be U.S. starting goalie for 4 Nations Face-Off

Jack Hughes relishing opportunity to represent United States again at 4 Nations

National pride on line at 4 Nations Face-Off with little margin for error

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

Stoic Sanderson becoming force for Senators ahead of 4 Nations

USA Team's Media Day Press Conference

USA advantage in 4 Nations Face-Off

Dylan Larkin talks about 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format 

4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off will be ‘great tournament,’ Gainey says

Rantanen using 4 Nations Face-Off as reset following trade to Hurricanes

McDavid waited for his time on international stage representing Canada

4 Nations participants have 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics on mind

Sweden confident in 'top-class' defense heading into 4 Nations Face-Off opener

4 Nations Face-Off participants say level of play 'doesn't get higher'

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund 

Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHLPA: Players abuzz for return to best-on-best through 4 Nations Face-Off

Hedman hopes to start 4 Nations Face-Off with 2nd straight win against Cooper

Binnington to start in goal for Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opener

United States goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

United States playing for Gaudreau, brother at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jonas Brodin