United States goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Five-hole: There's not much that jumps out from Hellebuyck's well-balanced goal chart, though 10 goals between the legs may seem like a lot for one of the world's best, especially given the negative stigma so often attached to pucks that go "through" a goalie. But at 11.2 percent, that total is slightly less than the 12.8 percent average for the more than 8,000 goals tracked for this project since 2017. It's also a product of the incredible patience that makes Hellebuyck special, rarely defaulting prematurely to both knees. That said, he will use that patience to make old-school, one-pad-down, half-butterfly saves on open looks rather than dropping both knees to the ice, and that can create five-hole exposure, especially if a shooter can sell high and deliver low. Of course, that's easier said than done against a goalie who reads releases as well as any.

Traffic and tips: It's almost become cliché to talk about taking sightlines away from a hot goalie, especially during the playoffs, but with Hellebuyck's incredible ability to read and anticipate plays and shots, it's even more important. Screens have been a primary factor on 17 percent of the goals scored on Hellebuyck this season and were an even bigger part of the playoffs last season. Traffic was a factor on seven of 24 goals (29.1 percent) the Colorado Avalanche scored while eliminating Hellebuyck and the Jets in five games in the Western Conference First Round best-of-7 series last season. The number of deflection goals were also notable, with eight scored this season and three in that playoff series with Colorado, in part because Hellebuyck's conservative depth makes it harder for him to cut off pucks close to where they are being tipped.

Create chaos: Generating traffic isn't just about going to the net when a shot is coming. It can also make it harder to see and read passes and beat the puck to the next spot, all things Hellebuyck does as well as any goalie, and leads to more scrambles off pucks that hit legs, sticks and skates before making it to the goalie. Hellebuyck, whose side-to-side movements from his knees have more moving parts and slight delays simply because he has a slightly narrower butterfly than many of his peers, has given up 19 goals (21.3 percent) on those types of scrambles this season, higher than the tracked average of 14 percent. It also leads to more rebounds, which have accounted for 12 goals this season, and those can also force more of those lateral recoveries.

East-west attacks: Creating lateral plays across the middle of the ice was long considered an important way to attack a goalie considered by many to be the best in the NHL in straight lines, and Colorado scored seven of 24 goals (29.1 percent) this way, making those kind of down-low plays in the playoffs. Hellebuyck has given up 12 such goals and handled those plays well this season.