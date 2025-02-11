4 Nations Face-Off blog: Jake Guentzel

U.S. forward discusses memorable dinner with legends, Gaudreau's father, playing with Hughes, Matthews

Guentzel_4N-USA-practice_4Nations-bug

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey

By Jake Guentzel / Special to NHL.com

Jake Guentzel of the United States will keep a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

In his first entry, the Tampa Bay Lightning forward writes about the U.S. players having dinner with "Miracle on Ice" hero Mike Eruzione, former NHL star Mike Modano and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father, Guy; going from playing for Tampa Bay to the United States; playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes; and how he is preparing for his team's opener against Finland at Bell Centre on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Our dinner Monday was obviously a really cool experience, just to have some of the USA greats there, and Mr. Gaudreau. Just to have that experience with some of the past guys that have meant so much to this country in the hockey world, it was a really cool touch. I think that’s the kind of things that we will look back on and have a lot of memories, seeing what those guys went through and how they got the game here.

We played here at Bell Centre on Sunday with Tampa Bay. I just left the rink and met some guys and watched the Super Bowl together as a team. Obviously we had the team dinner last night. So we've been trying to get together and gel as fast as you can. It's what you have to do at a tournament like this, come together as fast as you can. So it's been good to get to know the guys. This is my first opportunity to play alongside a lot of these guys, and it's been a lot of fun.

Jack and Auston are just unbelievable players, superstars in this League. So for me, it's just try to get open, get them the puck as much as possible and enjoy the opportunity.

As for my game, being able to watch guys, just the tendencies, watching guys and learning from guys. I think that's the biggest thing, knowing what you are going to learn. These guys see the game a different way than I do and think the game differently, so I can't wait to learn from them and play with them. We obviously can't wait.

We have two days before our first game. So after this Media Day, it's kind of a chill day. And then once tomorrow hits, it's kind of getting ready. It's going to be an all-business day. I've got my family coming in tomorrow, so that will be fun to see them. And it's going to be a good time.

I won't change my approach for this tournament. You don't want to change too much. I think you have to stick with what you are accustomed to. As a player, a lot of these guys are pretty superstitious kind of people that kind of run the same way, so I'm going to try to do that. Just a good routine and you don't really want to go away from your routines.

Related Content

Jack Hughes relishing opportunity to represent United States again at 4 Nations

Hellebuyck ready for chance to be U.S. starting goalie for 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada embracing pressure at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

4 Nations Face-Off

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Hellebuyck ready for chance to be U.S. starting goalie for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Canada goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Crosby's childhood coach says Cole Harbour ready for 4 Nations 

Kempe ‘excited’ for Sweden’s potential in 4 Nations Face-Off

Barkov willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to win with Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Ullmark eager for chance to be Sweden starting goalie at 4 Nations Face-Off

Zizing 'Em Up: Canada teammates eager to play with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada embracing pressure at 4 Nations Face-Off

Jack Hughes relishing opportunity to represent United States again at 4 Nations

National pride on line at 4 Nations Face-Off with little margin for error

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Cooper not ready to announce No. 1 goalie for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Doughty pumped to do 'whatever role they need' for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

 4 Nations Face-Off blog: Travis Sanheim

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

Zizing 'Em Up: Sweden-Finland hockey rivalry part of build to 4 Nations Face-Off