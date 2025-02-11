United States playing for Gaudreau, brother at 4 Nations Face-Off

Late forwards with team in spirit, father among special dinner guests

By Dan Rosen
MONTREAL -- A blue USA jersey bearing "GAUDREAU" and No. 13 hangs on the wall in the United States dressing room. To its right is a USA Hockey flag with his "GAUDREAU 13" emblazoned under the shield.

Johnny Gaudreau's presence is felt all around the United States team here at the 4 Nations Face-Off. In the dressing room. On the ice. At team dinners. Everywhere.

"We all already know what we're playing for with him and how we want to honor him," U.S. defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. "We always have him nearby and he is. He's with this team and everybody here knows him in one way or another and what he meant to USA Hockey, what he meant to the game of hockey."

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29, 2024, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who was charged with two counts of death by auto while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey. Johnny was 31 years old. Matthew was 29.

Johnny played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. Matthew played professionally for five seasons in the American Hockey League, ECHL and Sweden. They both played at Boston College.

The United States opens the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland at Bell Centre on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). They want to win for their country and what it means on the international stage, but also for the teammate and his brother who are here with them in spirit.

"He's a guy that went to a ton of World Championships, scored big goals, big goals in the World Juniors," U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski said. "He was a USA Hockey legend. He's a guy that probably would have been on this team. It definitely gives us some extra motivation."

That motivation led to U.S. general manager Bill Guerin inviting Guy Gaudreau, Johnny's and Matthew's father, to the team dinner at Restaurant Grinder here Monday. He was one of four special guests with USA Hockey legends Mike Modano (1996 World Cup of Hockey), and Mike Eruzione and Rob McClanahan, gold medalists from the "Miracle on Ice" team at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

"I thought it was important that (Guy) was there," Guerin said. "Johnny and Matthew were a big part of USA Hockey and a tremendous loss, but they're with us in spirit. I just think it was important that Guy was there."

Modano, Eruzione and McClanahan all spoke at the dinner and wished the team good luck. Modano said Gaudreau spoke last and was visibly emotional and choking up.

"He talked about being a part of Team USA is really special, that Johnny would have loved to be here, and he thanked everybody for their support and help through this," Modano said. "Billy explained to him that it was really special for him and the team the guys to have him here. That Johnny and Matthew are looking down and we're going to play the tournament for those guys and represent those guys as hard as we can during this.

"It's really sweet. You can tell it's hard for him and touching. You could tell he's struggling that there should be a different scenario here than the one that is. It was really special."

Guy said he was planning to leave Montreal on Tuesday before he was invited by the players and coaches to join them on the ice for practice at Bell Centre in the morning.

So, he stayed, and then he was asked to be in the team photo.

"The coaches wanted him out for practice and the players wanted him in the picture," Guerin said.

"I called my wife, I said, 'This is crazy. They wanted me in the team picture,'" Guy said. "I was just honored that my son was that good that they respected him enough to say, put his dad in the picture."

Guy also was part of the Boston College photo with Eagles alums Noah Hanifin, Matt Boldy, Chris Kreider and Guerin.

"It's pretty cool the players still look up to him and respect him as a player and really wanted him here to be part of their team," Guy said. "You walk in the locker room, they have his jersey hanging.

"I've always said a hockey player is the most humble athlete there is. If you're going talk to them, they talk to you just like normal people talk to you, and they don't think they're any better than anyone else. They just love the game, and they're easy to talk to. It means a lot to Jane and I and my daughters to have me involved and the picture with the team. It means a lot."

The feeling is mutual to the U.S. players and staff.

"It's special for us," forward Vincent Trocheck said.

Hanifin, who played with Johnny in Calgary and Matthew at BC, said players were emotional when they saw Guy Gaudreau at dinner. They did not know he was going to be there.

"I'm really happy the guys here who are running it invited him because it means a lot to him," Hanifin said. "He loves hockey, and he is so passionate about the game. I think it's comforting for him being around us, being on the ice. Even when I was playing with Johnny and Matt, Guy was always at practice and the games. Having him here was great."

Said Boldy: "You want to remember them. They belong here. They're such a big part of USA Hockey and the hockey world in general. It kind of puts things into perspective a little bit, too, to make sure you enjoy it, that you have fun."

For Guy, being a part of the team Monday night and Tuesday was a reminder of the impact Johnny and Matthew made when they were here, an impact that continues even in death.

"He was a good person," Guy said of Johnny. "He loved the game. He loved his teammates, loved being with his teammates. Matt in the same way. He didn't reach quite the levels that John did, but he played semipro for a little while. They were good boys, and I miss them a lot."

