United States playing for Gaudreau, brother at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL -- A blue USA jersey bearing "GAUDREAU" and No. 13 hangs on the wall in the United States dressing room. To its right is a USA Hockey flag with his "GAUDREAU 13" emblazoned under the shield.

Johnny Gaudreau's presence is felt all around the United States team here at the 4 Nations Face-Off. In the dressing room. On the ice. At team dinners. Everywhere.

"We all already know what we're playing for with him and how we want to honor him," U.S. defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. "We always have him nearby and he is. He's with this team and everybody here knows him in one way or another and what he meant to USA Hockey, what he meant to the game of hockey."

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29, 2024, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver who was charged with two counts of death by auto while riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey. Johnny was 31 years old. Matthew was 29.

Johnny played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. Matthew played professionally for five seasons in the American Hockey League, ECHL and Sweden. They both played at Boston College.

The United States opens the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland at Bell Centre on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). They want to win for their country and what it means on the international stage, but also for the teammate and his brother who are here with them in spirit.