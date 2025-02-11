Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

While Auston Matthews, the captain, might be the face of this U.S. team, likely its most dangerous player, it seems that the Tkachuks are the heart and soul of it. They’re the players who feed off emotion, who create havoc, who fight, literally and figuratively.

“When you look at the group of players that we’ve assembled here, I don’t think there’s a game this group’s not capable of playing,” coach Mike Sullivan said, when asked about the identity of the U.S. team. “They’re a very capable group. I think we have size, we have speed, we have skill and we have will.

“If I were to define the group that we have, that would be the identity of this group. I think we have fierce competitors, first and foremost. I think we have the ability to play a speed game, I think we have the ability to play a skill game, and we have the types of players on our team that are going to drag us into the fight, so to speak.”

That is the Tkachuks.

It’s something Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson gets to see every day with Brady.

“I think with Brady and Matthew, as well, it’s just their compete level on a daily basis, whether it’s in practice or in a game, they’re the most competitive guys on the ice,” Sanderson said. “It’s always a pain playing against Matthew and it’s very nice having Brady on my team. To have both of them here is pretty cool.

“They’re both vocal guys. At the same time, what they do, leading by example, I think that’s what guys really notice.”

The hockey world has gotten to see that with Matthew Tkachuk over the past two seasons, as one of the major forces that propelled the Panthers to an upset of the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round in 2023, a series that sent Florida on its trajectory to the Stanley Cup Final. He was that spirit again in 2024, when the Panthers again made the Final, this time winning in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

He was named an alternate captain for the U.S. team, along with defenseman Charlie McAvoy, a nod to who he is and what he’s done.