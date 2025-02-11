Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL -- They haven’t stopped laughing.
Since Brady and Matthew Tkachuk arrived in Montreal for the 4 Nations Face-Off, set to be teammates for the first time outside of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, set to share a locker room and a set of experiences they have never been able to share, the most notable part has been all the fun they’ve been having.
Which, of course, they knew would happen.
“So many funny things that have happened so far,” Matthew said. “We talked about this moment, playing together, forever. And now that it’s finally happening, it’s just been amazing and we’re super grateful for it. We’re just having so much fun. Ever since we’ve come to Montreal, whether it’s the dinners or hanging out at the hotel or practice or goofing around in the locker room with the guys, it’s been awesome and we’re having a blast.”
This isn’t time they usually get to spend together, while Brady is playing for the Ottawa Senators and Matthew for the Florida Panthers. Instead, they’re here, both of them, set to take the ice for the first time together on Thursday at Bell Centre as the United States faces Finland (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).
“Just getting to see him all the time,” Brady Tkachuk said. “Just take advantage of being together. We said this at the start, I think this week and a half will be some of the most laughs that we’ll ever have. We’ve already had a great time together.”