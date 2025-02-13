Sweden taking positives from OT loss to Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off opener 

MONTREAL – Sweden was right there, so close to pulling off the comeback against Canada after trailing by two goals on two separate occasions.

And while Sweden couldn’t completely overcome a slow start, it certainly made a statement with its resilience, rallying with two third-period goals to force overtime before falling 4-3 at Bell Centre.

“It definitely happens but obviously you have all the (Canadian) fans at your back and everything, so they came out more excited to play than we were,” forward Adrian Kempe said. “But after 10 minutes in the first period, I think honestly we felt like we were the better team the rest of the game.

“Obviously, we were down two goals going into the third, so it was a strong comeback and we’ll take the one point. We’re happy about the comeback.”

Canada, which got two points with the overtime win, and Sweden, which got one, are off on Thursday while the United States plays Finland (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).