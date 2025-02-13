Binnington makes Canada’s faith in him pay off in 4 Nations Face-Off opener

MONTREAL -- When coach Jon Cooper approached Jordan Binnington to let him know that he would be the starter in goal for Canada to open the 4 Nations Face-Off, over Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault, he had a specific message for the goaltender. He knew that some had questioned the choices on which goalies to name to the team, had questioned the choice on who would start against Sweden on Wednesday.

He also knew that Binnington could do it. He knew that Binnington had been here before, helping the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup win in 2019 against the Boston Bruins, taking Game 7 at TD Garden, where the 4 Nations will head next week.

“When I told him he was going to start tonight, we just talked about playing in big moments and big games. And he’s done it all,” Cooper said. “Even in his Cup run, he had to go on the road to win Game 7.

“But in the end, I said, ‘You’re going to have a team that’s going to be playing hard in front of you. Make the saves that you’re supposed to make. Maybe slide in one that you’re not.’ And that’s what he did.”

Binnington made 23 saves in helping Canada to a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden at Bell Centre in the opening game of the tournament. The win earned Canada two points.

“When he [had to make] the big save in overtime, he made it,” Cooper said. “And gave us a chance to win and we did.”