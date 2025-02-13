Gustavsson confident despite slow start against Canada

MONTREAL -- Sam Hallam had a message for goalie Filip Gustavsson following Sweden’s 4-3 overtime loss to Canada in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on Wednesday.

“I just told him after the game, that save with a couple of minutes left, that gave us a chance to win the game,” Sweden’s coach said. “It was huge.”

The save Hallam was referring to was Gustavsson’s blocker stop on Canada defenseman Devon Toews at 11:06 of the third period. Sweden had battled back from 3-1 deficit to pull even on third-period goals from Adrian Kempe (1:54) and Joel Eriksson Ek (8:59), but Toews appeared in position to give Canada the lead back when Connor McDavid fed him from the right circle for an open shot from the slot.

Gustavsson anticipated the play and slid to his right in time to make the save and keep the score tied, helping Sweden earn a point with the overtime loss.

“They slide it down to McDavid there and then he’s just holding the puck,” Gustavsson said. “I just try and get over as much as I can, and I got piece of it on the blocker there.”