Gustavsson robs Toews with impressive blocker save in 4 Nations opening night

Filip Gustavsson flashed the stop sign on Wednesday.

Sweden’s goalie robbed Canada forward Devon Toews with a stunning blocker save in the third period of the 4 Nations Face-Off opening game at Bell Centre in Montreal.

With the scored tied 3-3, Canada had control of the puck in Sweden’s zone. Canada forward Connor McDavid received the puck down low on the side of the net then quickly passed it to Toews who was positioned in front of the goal.

Toews quickly fired off a shot which Gustavsson got a piece of with his blocker to rob Canada and keep the score tied.