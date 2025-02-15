Sweden laments lapses in loss to Finland at 4 Nations

MONTREAL -- Once again, Sweden was right there in a game at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

But after a second overtime loss, this one 4-3 to Finland at Bell Centre on Saturday, the Swedes were frustrated with their performance.

"I don't think that we reached the standards that we have set on ourselves in that room," Sweden defenseman Erik Karlsson said. "Finland played a great game. They capitalized on a lot of loose pucks and created a lot of offense through their transition, and when they got their opportunities, they scored some goals. Good for them.

"They played a [good] game, and you know, overall, though, I don't think that we're too satisfied with the way that we went through the 60-plus minutes."

Sweden has two points in two games as the tournament shifts to Boston, where it will play the United States at TD Garden on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"It's not great," forward William Nylander said of Sweden's chances of winning the tournament. "We have two overtime losses in two games so, I mean, just better regroup here and play the game against (the U.S.), go win and hopefully the scores go our way."

Sweden at least had to be happier with its start on Saturday. After playing a lackluster opening 10 minutes of their first game against Canada, when they were down 2-0 early and had to claw their way back to a 4-3 overtime loss, the Swedes took a 1-0 lead on Mika Zibanejad's unassisted goal at 8:35 of the first.