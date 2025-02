Connor McDavid was all gas no brakes in front of the Canadian crowd on Saturday.

The Canada forward opened the scoring against the United States with a backhand goal during the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre in Montreal.

In the first period, McDavid received the puck at center ice while breaking towards the U.S. zone. He then beat out U.S. defenseman Charlie McAvoy and went top shelf with a backhand past goalie Connor Hellebuyck to give Canada a 1-0 lead.