Dryden relishes another piece of hockey history at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL – The business portion of Ken Dryden’s trip was done, having sat on a banquet hall stage Friday with five former teammates for the NHL Alumni Association’s salute to Canada’s iconic 1972 Summit Series team.

Now, the greatest goalie of the 1970s was looking forward to being in a Bell Centre seat Saturday night for the most eagerly anticipated game on Montreal ice in decades — Canada against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Dryden would be forgiven had he thought that he’d somehow been transported to the old Philadelphia Spectrum, home of the 1970s Broad Street Bullies.

It was Ultimate Fighting Championship legend Georges St-Pierre, a demigod in Quebec, who whipped up the Bell Centre crowd just before the opening face-off. By coincidence, perhaps, three fights exploded in the game’s first nine seconds.