4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: Finland vs. Sweden

1:34 p.m. ET

Some lucky fan might be going home with a stick. Or might just be going home.

During a scrum behind the Finland net, one of the Swedish players had their stick lifted and it went flying into the netting. During a stoppage, a fan in a Canada jersey climbed up and got it, much to the delight to the crowd.

A few minutes later, two security people came and talked to him and I guess his son and they walked out.

We'll see if they come back. Maybe they are working out a trade.