4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund

Finland forward describes excitement of scoring OT goal against Sweden

Granlund OT goal celebration for 21525 blog

© Andre Ringuette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

By Mikael Granlund / Special to NHL.com

Mikael Granlund of Finland is keeping a blog throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, which runs through Feb. 20.

In his third entry, the Dallas Stars forward writes about the 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden at Bell Centre on Saturday, in which he scored the winning goal in overtime on a 3-on-1 rush with defenseman Niko Mikkola. Granlund discussed his thought process on the goal, as well as staying alive in the tournament and having a meaningful game against Canada on Monday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

That was really awesome. What a game and what a night.

It’s a game against Sweden and every time you score a goal in overtime it’s awesome. It’s pretty cool; Saturday night back home, where this is all a big deal.

I’m sure there were a lot of people watching the game. It was a great win by us. I’m sure a lot of people are excited back home in Finland. Plus, now we are still alive in this tournament and have everything to play for against Canada in the next game in Boston.

I haven’t even had a chance to look at my phone yet, so I don’t know if there are a ton of messages on there or what. I’m sure there will be.

It’s tough to compare goals and outcomes. I have been in a lot of international tournaments and I’ve been on the losing side and the winning side and I feel like I have been getting a lot of these experiences. Once you get a lot of opportunities, every once in a while, you get a big goal and it’s always special.

On that 3-on-1, I was coming in with Mikkola. I wasn’t going to pass, I made my mind that I was going to shoot. It’s just one of those where I had a good feeling about it and as lefty coming down there, it’s a little bit harder than a righty with the one-timer. Obviously there is a lot of time to think when you are skating down the ice, and I made up my mind to shoot and this time it worked out.

It was a great feeling.

Now we get out of here and get on the plane and head to Boston and start thinking about Canada.

