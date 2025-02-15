4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund 

That was really awesome. What a game and what a night.

It’s a game against Sweden and every time you score a goal in overtime it’s awesome. It’s pretty cool; Saturday night back home, where this is all a big deal.

I’m sure there were a lot of people watching the game. It was a great win by us. I’m sure a lot of people are excited back home in Finland. Plus, now we are still alive in this tournament and have everything to play for against Canada in the next game in Boston.

I haven’t even had a chance to look at my phone yet, so I don’t know if there are a ton of messages on there or what. I’m sure there will be.

It’s tough to compare goals and outcomes. I have been in a lot of international tournaments and I’ve been on the losing side and the winning side and I feel like I have been getting a lot of these experiences. Once you get a lot of opportunities, every once in a while, you get a big goal and it’s always special.

On that 3-on-1, I was coming in with Mikkola. I wasn’t going to pass, I made my mind that I was going to shoot. It’s just one of those where I had a good feeling about it and as lefty coming down there, it’s a little bit harder than a righty with the one-timer. Obviously there is a lot of time to think when you are skating down the ice, and I made up my mind to shoot and this time it worked out.

It was a great feeling.

Now we get out of here and get on the plane and head to Boston and start thinking about Canada.