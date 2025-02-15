Granlund scores in OT, Finland defeats Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

Instead of looking for Aleksander Barkov or Niko Mikkola on a 3-on-1, Granlund got selfish at the right time. His shot from the right face-off circle found the back of the net 1:49 into overtime, and Finland stayed alive in the 4 Nations Face-Off with a 4-3 win against Sweden at Bell Centre on Saturday.

It was Finland’s first overtime goal in an NHL international tournament game.

"I finally shot one of those," Granlund said. "I'm glad it went in. Obviously, it was a tight game all around. Great job for us."

Anton Lundell, Mikko Rantanen and Barkov also scored for Finland (0-1-0-1), which trailed 3-2 in the second period. Patrik Laine had two assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves in his first start after he was the backup to Juuse Saros in a 6-1 loss to the United States on Thursday.

The overtime win puts Finland in a tie for second in the 4 Nations Face-Off standings with Canada. Each team has two points on overtime wins going into Canada's game against the United States here Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).