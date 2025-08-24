Seattle Kraken fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Dunn had double-digit goals, power-play assists each of past 3 seasons; Wright coming off NHL career highs in most categories

© Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Chris Meaney
@chrismeaney NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Seattle Kraken players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Brandon Montour, D

NHL.com point projection: 42

Montour scored an NHL career-high 18 goals last season while leading the Kraken in ice time per game (22:59) and had 100 blocks while tying his career high of five power-play goals during his first season in Seattle. His 41 points and 231 shots on goal (team high) were the second-most he's had in a season, and he had at least 80 hits (84) for the third straight season. Montour is one of two defensemen (Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres) to have at least 35 goals (42), 400 shots on goal (641), 250 hits (280) and 250 blocks (260) since 2022-23. His category coverage makes him a fringe top 20 fantasy defenseman.

SEA@LAK: Montour whips a wrister upstairs to put the Kraken up with 31 seconds left in the 1st

2. Vince Dunn, D

NHL.com point projection: 44

Dunn had 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 62 games last season and has double-digit goals and power-play assists in each of his past three. He's averaging 46.0 points, 13.5 power-play points and 131.1 shots on goal over his four seasons with Seattle. He led Kraken defensemen in power-play ice time per game (2:29) and ranked second in ice time per game (22:05). He should be considered a fringe top 30 defenseman because of his offensive upside (NHL career-high 64 points in 2022-23).

3. Jared McCann, F

NHL.com point projection: 63

McCann had team-highs of 61 points, 39 assists and 44 even-strength points last season. He led all Kraken forwards in shots on goal (202) and is averaging 206.7 shots on goal over his four seasons with Seattle. He has at least 60 points in three straight seasons and at least 16 power-play points in each of his past four. McCann leads the Kraken in points (243 in 315 games), goals (118), even-strength points (164), power-play goals (28), power-play points (72), short-handed goals (six) and shots on goal (827) in their four seasons in the NHL. He is a draft bargain in leagues with shots on goal and power-play goals (35 in past five seasons).

4. Chandler Stephenson, F

NHL.com point projection: 52

In his first season with the Kraken, Stephenson had 51 points (13 goals, 38 assists) and NHL career highs in power-play points (18; led team) and ice time per game (19:31; led Seattle forwards). He's had double-digit power-play points in each of his past four seasons and led the Kraken in ice time per game on the power play (2:34). The 31-year-old is averaging 57.7 points and 41.2 assists in his past four seasons and should be considered a deep sleeper.

NJD@SEA: Wright bats in PPG for equalizer

5. Shane Wright, F

NHL.com point projection: 51

Wright had NHL career highs in goals (19), assists (25), points (44; fourth on team), power-play points (13; third on team), power-play goals (seven; led team), shots on goal (91) and ice time per game (14:04) in 79 games last season. It was his first full season in the League (16 combined games from 2022-23 to 2023-24), and his ice time at 5-on-5 and on the power play increased throughout. From Jan. 1 to the end of the season, Wright was tied for second on the Kraken in points (28 in 44 games; behind McCann's 33), ranked fourth in goals (12) and was tied for third in power-play points (seven). He's considered a fringe top 60 forward in NHL.com's keeper and dynasty rankings.

Other SEA players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidate: Kaapo Kakko, F (point projection: 50)

Bounce-back candidate: Matty Beniers, F (point projection: 50)

Draft bargains: Mason Marchment, F (point projection: 48); Jordan Eberle, F (point projection: 47)

Deep sleepers: Jaden Schwartz, F (point projection: 48); Joey Daccord, G (win projection: 28)

Hits specialist: Eeli Tolvanen, F, (point projection: 40)

