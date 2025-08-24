Seattle Kraken fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

2. Vince Dunn, D

NHL.com point projection: 44

Dunn had 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 62 games last season and has double-digit goals and power-play assists in each of his past three. He's averaging 46.0 points, 13.5 power-play points and 131.1 shots on goal over his four seasons with Seattle. He led Kraken defensemen in power-play ice time per game (2:29) and ranked second in ice time per game (22:05). He should be considered a fringe top 30 defenseman because of his offensive upside (NHL career-high 64 points in 2022-23).

3. Jared McCann, F

NHL.com point projection: 63

McCann had team-highs of 61 points, 39 assists and 44 even-strength points last season. He led all Kraken forwards in shots on goal (202) and is averaging 206.7 shots on goal over his four seasons with Seattle. He has at least 60 points in three straight seasons and at least 16 power-play points in each of his past four. McCann leads the Kraken in points (243 in 315 games), goals (118), even-strength points (164), power-play goals (28), power-play points (72), short-handed goals (six) and shots on goal (827) in their four seasons in the NHL. He is a draft bargain in leagues with shots on goal and power-play goals (35 in past five seasons).

4. Chandler Stephenson, F

NHL.com point projection: 52

In his first season with the Kraken, Stephenson had 51 points (13 goals, 38 assists) and NHL career highs in power-play points (18; led team) and ice time per game (19:31; led Seattle forwards). He's had double-digit power-play points in each of his past four seasons and led the Kraken in ice time per game on the power play (2:34). The 31-year-old is averaging 57.7 points and 41.2 assists in his past four seasons and should be considered a deep sleeper.