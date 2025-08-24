Seattle Kraken fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Seattle Kraken players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
1. Brandon Montour, D
NHL.com point projection: 42
Montour scored an NHL career-high 18 goals last season while leading the Kraken in ice time per game (22:59) and had 100 blocks while tying his career high of five power-play goals during his first season in Seattle. His 41 points and 231 shots on goal (team high) were the second-most he's had in a season, and he had at least 80 hits (84) for the third straight season. Montour is one of two defensemen (Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres) to have at least 35 goals (42), 400 shots on goal (641), 250 hits (280) and 250 blocks (260) since 2022-23. His category coverage makes him a fringe top 20 fantasy defenseman.