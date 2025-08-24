3 questions facing Seattle Kraken

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Seattle Kraken.

1. Can Mason Marchment help grind out more goals?

Trying to improve their in-zone results closer to the net and create more scoring chances off screens, rebounds and deflections was one reason Marchment, a 6-foot-5 forward, was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Stars on June 26. They added some of that down-low-play element in the Dec. 18 trade to get forward Kaapo Kakko from the New York Rangers and are hoping for more from 6-2 forward Jani Nyman, who had six points (three goals, three assists) in his first 12 NHL games late last season and scored 28 goals in 58 games for Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League.

Seattle was 16th in the NHL with 2.99 goals per game last season.

"We have to find ways to funnel more pucks to the net and get more pucks to the high-danger areas for sure," general manager Jason Botterill said. "That's a big part of why we went out and got a player like Marchment, who can help on the forecheck but also help around the net-front. … When you add those sorts of different players to our group, we think we have a different look."

2. Will special teams improve?

The power play ranked 23rd (18.9 percent) and the penalty kill 21st (77.2 percent) last season.

"Our special teams play has to be better," Botterill said. "We certainly have opportunity for growth in both those categories, and we have to show improvement to have success."

Marchment had 2.48 goals and 4.96 points per 60 minutes on the man-advantage last season with Dallas, each of which would have ranked second among Kraken forwards.

"But it's also younger players, especially understanding the PK and how the League is run," Botterill said, "and that's where utilizing a Matty Beniers or Ryker Evans, it just continues to help their growth as young players, and that eventually allows our team to improve."