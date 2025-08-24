3 questions facing Seattle Kraken

Goal-scoring, special teams among concerns in Lambert's 1st season

SEA 32 in 32 questions 2025



By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Seattle Kraken.

1. Can Mason Marchment help grind out more goals?

Trying to improve their in-zone results closer to the net and create more scoring chances off screens, rebounds and deflections was one reason Marchment, a 6-foot-5 forward, was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Stars on June 26. They added some of that down-low-play element in the Dec. 18 trade to get forward Kaapo Kakko from the New York Rangers and are hoping for more from 6-2 forward Jani Nyman, who had six points (three goals, three assists) in his first 12 NHL games late last season and scored 28 goals in 58 games for Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League.

Seattle was 16th in the NHL with 2.99 goals per game last season.

"We have to find ways to funnel more pucks to the net and get more pucks to the high-danger areas for sure," general manager Jason Botterill said. "That's a big part of why we went out and got a player like Marchment, who can help on the forecheck but also help around the net-front. … When you add those sorts of different players to our group, we think we have a different look."

2. Will special teams improve?

The power play ranked 23rd (18.9 percent) and the penalty kill 21st (77.2 percent) last season.

"Our special teams play has to be better," Botterill said. "We certainly have opportunity for growth in both those categories, and we have to show improvement to have success."

Marchment had 2.48 goals and 4.96 points per 60 minutes on the man-advantage last season with Dallas, each of which would have ranked second among Kraken forwards.

"But it's also younger players, especially understanding the PK and how the League is run," Botterill said, "and that's where utilizing a Matty Beniers or Ryker Evans, it just continues to help their growth as young players, and that eventually allows our team to improve."

NHL Tonight talks about the offseason outlook for the Seattle Kraken

3. Can goalies other than Joey Daccord deliver wins?

Only two teams -- the San Jose Sharks and New York Islanders -- got fewer combined wins from goalies other than their No. 1 last season than the Kraken's eight from Philipp Grubauer, but his late resurgence may be a sign they can expect better this season.

Daccord is 46-41-16 with a 2.61 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and five shutouts the past two seasons, and is one of 44 NHL players invited to the United States' orientation camp in Plymouth, Michigan, on Aug. 26-27 that will decide its 25-man roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

Grubauer cleared waivers and worked in the AHL with Coachella Valley goaltending coach Colin Zulianello, who has since been promoted to Seattle. He went 3-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and .915 save percentage from March 8 to the end of the season.

"You've got to give a guy credit for how he came back up and played for our team," Botterill said. "Grubauer's dedication, he's been in Seattle most of summer, working with our staff, and it's going to be great him spending time with (Zulianello). We know that there's going to be a bounce back from 'Grubi' from that standpoint."

The Kraken signed 31-year-old goalie Matt Murray to a one-year, $1 million contract July 1 for depth in a condensed season and competition if Grubauer has another slow start.

