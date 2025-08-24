Inside look at Seattle Kraken

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Seattle Kraken.

The Seattle Kraken enter their fifth NHL season counting on new coach Lane Lambert and improved depth to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time.

Seattle, which has missed the playoffs the past two seasons, is looking at the expected influx of young forwards like Berkly Catton and Jani Nyman, combined with offseason additions including Mason Marchment, to supplement a deep group of centers. It's easy to see similarities between how the Kraken played when they previously qualified in 2022-23 and hope to play under Lambert.

"You look back on when this organization has had success, it's had a work ethic, a puck possession game, and it's played an attacking style," said Jason Botterill, who was promoted from assistant general manager to GM on April 22. "I know it's what (Lambert) is going to try to implement. Everyone views Lane as a very strong defensive coach, which is great, but why are you trying to play a strong defensive game? You're trying to play a strong defensive game so you get the puck and can go have fun in the offensive zone."

The key for the Kraken will be doing it consistently -- "relentlessly" is how it was described by opponents three seasons ago -- after going 35-41-6 last season and finishing seventh in the Pacific Division, 20 points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

Lambert was hired to replace Dan Bylsma on May 29 after he was an associate with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season and takes over a team decidedly less top-heavy.

"There's other teams in the League, certainly in the Western Conference, that have better first lines than our first line and where we're at right now," Botterill said. "But we think we can have a team with four strong lines and three strong defense pairings, and hopefully that depth will allow us to win hockey games and have success over 82 games."

That depth is anchored up front by returning centers Matty Beniers, Shane Wright and Chandler Stephenson, and Frederick Gaudreau, a center acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on June 26 for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.