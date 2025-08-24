NHL EDGE stats leaders for Seattle Kraken

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Seattle Kraken:
1. Montour's elite advanced metrics
Brandon Montour, who the Kraken signed to a seven-year contract on July 1, 2024, had outstanding underlying metrics in his first season with them. He ranked fourth among NHL defensemen in shots on goal (231) and goals (NHL career-high 18), and he was in the 90th percentile or higher at his position in the following advanced metrics categories:
• Top skating speed: 23.52 mph (96th percentile)
• 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts: four (91st percentile)
• 20-plus mph bursts: 140 (fourth)
• Skating distance at all strengths: 279.17 miles (ninth)
• Skating distance at even strength: 248.64 miles (fifth)
• Skating distance on the power play: 28.32 miles (94th percentile)
• Top game at all strengths: 4.36 miles (93rd percentile)
• Top shot speed: 97.77 mph (90th percentile)
• 90-plus mph shots: 34 (seventh)
• High-danger shots on goal: 16 (tied for fifth)
• High-danger goals: (three; 93rd percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 47 (seventh)
• Midrange goals: eight (tied for fourth)
• Long-range shots on goal: 124 (third)
• Long-range goals: seven (third)