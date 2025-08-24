NHL EDGE stats leaders for Seattle Kraken

Defenseman Montour had outstanding underlying metrics; McCann among best forwards in top shot speed

By Chris Meaney
@chrismeaney NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Seattle Kraken:

1. Montour's elite advanced metrics

Brandon Montour, who the Kraken signed to a seven-year contract on July 1, 2024, had outstanding underlying metrics in his first season with them. He ranked fourth among NHL defensemen in shots on goal (231) and goals (NHL career-high 18), and he was in the 90th percentile or higher at his position in the following advanced metrics categories:

• Top skating speed: 23.52 mph (96th percentile)
• 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts: four (91st percentile)
• 20-plus mph bursts: 140 (fourth)
• Skating distance at all strengths: 279.17 miles (ninth)
• Skating distance at even strength: 248.64 miles (fifth)
• Skating distance on the power play: 28.32 miles (94th percentile)
• Top game at all strengths: 4.36 miles (93rd percentile)
• Top shot speed: 97.77 mph (90th percentile)
• 90-plus mph shots: 34 (seventh)
• High-danger shots on goal: 16 (tied for fifth)
• High-danger goals: (three; 93rd percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 47 (seventh)
• Midrange goals: eight (tied for fourth)
• Long-range shots on goal: 124 (third)
• Long-range goals: seven (third)

2. McCann's shot metrics

Jared McCann is averaging 29.5 goals per season in his four seasons with the Kraken and was second among forwards last season in top shot speed (99.58 mph) and tied for eighth in 90-plus mph shots (eight). He ranked in the 99th percentile among forwards in 80-90 mph shots (92) and finished in the 95th percentile at his position in average shot speed (65.72 mph).

McCann also ranked among the leaders at forward in midrange shots on goal (90; 96th percentile), long-range shots on goal (31; 97th percentile), midrange goals (eight; 85th percentile) and high-danger goals (12; 81st percentile).

3. Daccord's midrange save percentage

Joey Daccord set NHL career highs last season in games (57), wins (27) and saves (1,449; 10th in NHL). He ranked eighth in midrange shots against (447) and sixth in long-range shots against (373), finished fourth among goalies in midrange save percentage (.913) and ranked seventh in both midrange saves (408) and long-range saves (360).

Daccord was 10th among goalies in games with a save percentage greater than .900 (30) last season and fourth in the percentage of games with a save percentage greater than .900 (65.2 percent) in 2023-24. He ranked among leaders in midrange save percentage (.910; tied for seventh) and long-range save percentage (.982; 10th) in 2023-24.

The Kraken have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three of their four seasons, but with the addition of forward Mason Marchment who ranked highly at his position in midrange goals (seven; 82nd percentile) and high-danger goals (11; 78th percentile) as a member of the Dallas Stars last season, and Frederick Gaudreau, who ranked among leaders at forward in top skating speed (23.51 mph) and midrange goals (six; 77th percentile) in 82 games with the Minnesota Wild, Seattle could return to the postseason.

More EDGE stats insights for Kraken

