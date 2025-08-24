Top prospects for Seattle Kraken

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Seattle Kraken, according to NHL.com.

1. Berkly Catton, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Spokane (WHL): 57 GP, 38-71-109

The 19-year-old center is coming off a second straight season of at least 100 points and as captain last season helped Spokane to the best-of-7 WHL Championship Series, a five-game loss to Medicine Hat.

Age prevents Catton (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) from playing in the American Hockey League, so he should get every opportunity to make the NHL roster.

"The first thing to note about Berkly is the incredible drive he has to get better," said Cory Murphy, who was promoted to director of player development July 10 after two seasons as a player development consultant. "This kid just wants to be the best, and he's always asking for feedback, 'What do I need to do to play in the NHL?'"

Already an explosive skater when he was drafted, Catton has continued to improve his edge work, adding elusiveness that sets up his playmaking.

"He can stop on a dime and tight turn and maintain speed, which allows him to open up plays," Murphy said. "And he processes the game at such a high level that he's able to make plays at high speed, which separates him."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Brantford (OHL): 66 GP, 32-66-98

O'Brien (6-2, 172) was the Rookie of the Year in the Ontario Hockey League two seasons ago (64 points; 13 goals, 51 assists in 61 games). The 18-year-old must add strength, but there's little doubt about his playmaking and two-way game.

"He makes plays not many people even see, let alone are able to execute," Murphy said. "The patience with the puck he has, he holds on, brings defenders to him and really makes everyone on the ice better with his creativity and his vision and the way he sees the ice."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28