Top prospects for Seattle Kraken

Catton coming off 2nd straight season with 100-plus points in WHL; O'Brien impresses with playmaking

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Seattle Kraken, according to NHL.com.

1. Berkly Catton, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Spokane (WHL): 57 GP, 38-71-109

The 19-year-old center is coming off a second straight season of at least 100 points and as captain last season helped Spokane to the best-of-7 WHL Championship Series, a five-game loss to Medicine Hat.

Age prevents Catton (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) from playing in the American Hockey League, so he should get every opportunity to make the NHL roster.

"The first thing to note about Berkly is the incredible drive he has to get better," said Cory Murphy, who was promoted to director of player development July 10 after two seasons as a player development consultant. "This kid just wants to be the best, and he's always asking for feedback, 'What do I need to do to play in the NHL?'"

Already an explosive skater when he was drafted, Catton has continued to improve his edge work, adding elusiveness that sets up his playmaking.

"He can stop on a dime and tight turn and maintain speed, which allows him to open up plays," Murphy said. "And he processes the game at such a high level that he's able to make plays at high speed, which separates him."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Jake O'Brien, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Brantford (OHL): 66 GP, 32-66-98

O'Brien (6-2, 172) was the Rookie of the Year in the Ontario Hockey League two seasons ago (64 points; 13 goals, 51 assists in 61 games). The 18-year-old must add strength, but there's little doubt about his playmaking and two-way game.

"He makes plays not many people even see, let alone are able to execute," Murphy said. "The patience with the puck he has, he holds on, brings defenders to him and really makes everyone on the ice better with his creativity and his vision and the way he sees the ice."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

WPG@SEA: Nyman one-times Eberle's feed for PPG and 1-0 lead

3. Jani Nyman, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 49 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Seattle (NHL): 12 GP, 3-3-6; Coachella Valley (AHL): 58 GP, 28-16-44

The 21-year-old impressed during his first full season in North America, using size and an exceptional shot to earn a mid-March promotion.

It wasn't always an easy transition coming over, but Nyman (6-2, 212) succeeded in part because of how coachable he was.

"He takes information and implements it right away," Murphy said. "He's a big, strong guy and he's got a heavy shot, gets it off, and has shown an ability to get to open spots and score, which has really opened a lot of eyes."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

4. Nikke Kokko, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 58 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Seattle (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0, 4.01 GAA, .667 save percentage; Coachella Valley (AHL): 33 GP, 20-10-2, 2.26 GAA, .913 save percentage

Kokko has taken big steps in each of the past two seasons.

First, he took over the starting job and helped Pelicans to the final in Liiga, the top professional league in his native Finland as a 19-year-old. Then he came to North America and was Coachella Valley's No. 1 by the beginning of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Still just 21 years old, Kokko has impressed with his size (6-3, 184), athleticism and competitiveness while still refining his approach mentally.

"He's a confident kid that absolutely loves winning, hates losing and battles in the net," Murphy said. "Couple good years of really big steps."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

5. Eduard Sale, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Coachella Valley (AHL): 51 GP, 6-15-21

Sale was Czechia captain at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring the bronze-medal clinching goal in a 3-2 shootout victory against Sweden after getting the winning goal in two of the first three games.

"Big moments, he raised his level," said Murphy, noting the 20-year-old is a three-time World Junior medal winner (two bronze, one silver). "We love he was able show his skill on the highest stage and execute in big moments."

Sale (6-2, 174) was also able to translate that skill during his first pro season, navigating the inevitable ups and downs of being in the AHL so young.

"He showed us stretches of the playmaking ability, high-end hockey sense and vision," Murphy said.

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

