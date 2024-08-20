Inside look at Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators got a new owner in billionaire Michael Andlauer, a new general manager in former NHL defenseman Steve Staios and a new coach in ex-NHL forward Travis Green in the past 12 months.

But it’s goalie Linus Ullmark, acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, defenseman Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 24, who could be the biggest key in getting them back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

Since the Senators last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2017, the list of prominent goalies who have tried and failed to get them back to the postseason includes Craig Anderson, Filip Gustavsson, Matt Murray, Anton Forsberg, Cam Talbot and Korpisalo.

Now it’s Ullmark’s turn to give it a shot. Given that he won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie with Bruins in 2022-2023, the 31-year-old certainly has the credentials to do so and is eager to see just what this young, talented Senators squad can do.

“It’s a very dangerous and quick team,” Ullmark said. “But they can also be pretty heavy. They’ve got (captain) Brady (Tkachuk) that is pulling the boat forward and he can do everything out there.

“It’s all about consistency, it’s all about winning on a daily basis to try to achieve something new, and to evolve as a player every single day and not to be satisfied just because you won two or three games in a row. You’ve got to keep doing that, you can’t just win three or four and then lose three or four. It’s all about the consistency of winning that will get you into the playoffs.”

It’s a trait the Senators had far too little of in 2023-2024, making goaltending easily the team’s top position of need this offseason.

Consider this: Ottawa had the NHL’s lowest team save percentage last season (.884) with Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg handling the majority of the work. That played a significant role in Ottawa finishing third to last in the Eastern Conference, making Ullmark’s addition that much more significant.

Ullmark was 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 40 regular-season games (39 starts) for the Bruins last season. He was 0-1 with a 3.90 GAA and .886 save percentage in two Stanley Cup Playoff games (one start). With Jeremy Swayman emerging as the No. 1 goalie in Boston, Ullmark became expendable, and the Senators pounced.

“Hopefully, going into this season, with some new coaching staff and all that sort of stuff, we can get the ball rolling,” he said. “Once we do that, that's going to be a very dangerous team going forward.”

Staios is encouraged that Ullmark can help the Senators do just that.

“It’s not often that you can acquire a player of that caliber,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier to have him on. He’s a player we had interest in in a long time dating back to the NHL trade deadline.”