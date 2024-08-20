As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Ottawa Senators:
NHL EDGE stats for Ottawa Senators
Tkachuk's high-danger prowess, Ullmark save percentage metrics among highlights
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
1. Forward Brady Tkachuk ranked sixth in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (127) last season and was tied for ninth in high-danger goals (22); he also ranked second in high-danger shots on goal (171) behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (179) in 2022-23.
Tkachuk is one of the best players in the NHL yet to play a Stanley Cup Playoff game (440 regular-season games) but still reached career highs in goals (37; tied for 19th in NHL), power-play goals (12; tied for 20th) and shots on goal (357; fourth) last season. Tkachuk brings a rare blend of physicality, high shot volume, a hard shot (top shooting speed of 96.97 miles per hour; 86th percentile) and finishing ability to the young Senators, who have missed the postseason in seven straight seasons.
2. Forward Tim Stutzle ranked ninth in 20-plus mph speed bursts (284) last season, and defenseman Jake Sanderson was third at his position in the category (181) behind Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils (199) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (194).
Stutzle's top skating speed was 23.47 mph, which ranked in the 95th percentile in the NHL, and he was also among the leaders in total skating distance (261.59 miles; 92nd percentile). Stutzle, (No. 3 pick in 2020 NHL Draft), Tkachuk (No. 4 pick in 2018 NHL Draft), Sanderson (fifth pick in 2020) and eventually defenseman Carter Yakemchuk (No. 7 pick in 2024 NHL Draft; scored 30 goals in Western Hockey League last season) could be a part of the long-term solution for Ottawa.
3. Goalie Linus Ullmark was among the save percentage leaders from long-range (.987; tied for third) and midrange (.909; tied for eighth) areas with the Boston Bruins last season. In 2022-23, Ullmark led the League by a wide margin in midrange save percentage (.950; next-highest rate was Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg Jets at .927) and won the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL.
The Senators upgraded in net by acquiring Ullmark, who's expected to be the clear starter after being in an elite timeshare with Jeremy Swayman in Boston, but traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals this offseason. Ottawa looks to take greater advantage of its shots on goal metrics, which were strong for a non-playoff team; the Senators ranked 10th in shots on goal per game (31.7) and were tied for the 13th fewest SOG allowed per game (29.7).
How Ullmark fares in high-danger save percentage will be most crucial toward his success with the Senators this season; Ullmark was much better in high-danger areas in 2022-23 (.859 save percentage; third in NHL) than last season (.822), when he was better than the League average (.788) but only ranked in the 75th percentile.
