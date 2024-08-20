NHL EDGE stats for Ottawa Senators

3. Goalie Linus Ullmark was among the save percentage leaders from long-range (.987; tied for third) and midrange (.909; tied for eighth) areas with the Boston Bruins last season. In 2022-23, Ullmark led the League by a wide margin in midrange save percentage (.950; next-highest rate was Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg Jets at .927) and won the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL.

The Senators upgraded in net by acquiring Ullmark, who's expected to be the clear starter after being in an elite timeshare with Jeremy Swayman in Boston, but traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals this offseason. Ottawa looks to take greater advantage of its shots on goal metrics, which were strong for a non-playoff team; the Senators ranked 10th in shots on goal per game (31.7) and were tied for the 13th fewest SOG allowed per game (29.7).

How Ullmark fares in high-danger save percentage will be most crucial toward his success with the Senators this season; Ullmark was much better in high-danger areas in 2022-23 (.859 save percentage; third in NHL) than last season (.822), when he was better than the League average (.788) but only ranked in the 75th percentile.

---

