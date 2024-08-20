Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2024-25

1. Brady Tkachuk, F

NHL.com point projection: 81

He was tied for 19th in goals (37 in 81 games) in the NHL last season and had the fourth-most shots on goal (357) in the League. Tkachuk is also a physical presence; he ranked third in the NHL last season with 294 hits. He is worth drafting as a top 10 overall player in fantasy drafts.