As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top five players on the Ottawa Senators and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2024-25
Batherson, Sanderson can be steals in drafts; Ullmark still top 20 goalie after trade
© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images
1. Brady Tkachuk, F
NHL.com point projection: 81
He was tied for 19th in goals (37 in 81 games) in the NHL last season and had the fourth-most shots on goal (357) in the League. Tkachuk is also a physical presence; he ranked third in the NHL last season with 294 hits. He is worth drafting as a top 10 overall player in fantasy drafts.
2. Tim Stutzle, F
NHL.com point projection: 78
Stutzle ranked second on the Senators with 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 75 games last season. He benefits from exposure to Tkachuk on the top line and has a spot on their top power-play unit. Stutzle should be considered as a top 50 forward in fantasy.
3. Claude Giroux, F
NHL.com point projection: 63
Giroux has key lineup placement in Ottawa’s top-six forward group and specifically benefits if he plays on its top line with Tkachuk and Stutzle. Giroux ranked third on the Senators in goals last season (21 in 82 games) and was fourth in points (64). He is worth a look as a fringe top 75 forward in fantasy drafts.
4. Linus Ullmark, G
NHL.com win projection: 27
Among goalies who played at least 40 games last season, Ullmark was tied for the fifth-best save percentage (.915). He could benefit from an increased workload in Ottawa after being part of a tandem with Jeremy Swayman with the Boston Bruins. He is a solidified top 20 goalie option in fantasy drafts but could be worth taking a chance even higher.
5. Drake Batherson, F
NHL.com point projection: 68
He was tied for Ottawa’s most power-play points (22 in 82 games) last season. Batherson also ranked third on the Senators in shots on goal (196) and second in goals (28). He could be a draft steal this season with his upside and should be considered a fringe top 100 forward in fantasy.
Other OTT players on preseason draft lists:
Bounce-back candidates: Thomas Chabot, D (NHL.com point projection: 49); Josh Norris, F (NHL.com point projection: 48)
Breakout candidates: Jake Sanderson, D (NHL.com point projection: 46); Shane Pinto, F (NHL.com point projection: 50)