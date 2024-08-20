Top prospects for Ottawa Senators

1. Carter Yakemchuk, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Calgary (WHL): 66 GP, 30-40-71

Yakemchuk's unique combination of size (6-foot-3, 201 pounds) and skill made him an attractive early pick for the Senators at the 2024 draft.

From a physical standpoint, the 18-year-old can be an intimidating presence, and led Calgary with 120 penalty minutes last season. Combine that with the fact that he led WHL defensemen in goals and finished second for Calgary in points, and Yakemchuk certainly has a bright future.

"He's an offensively-gifted defenseman who is competitive and who has an NHL-ready shot," general manager Steve Staios said. "With continued development, we expect him to become a key member of our defense corps for many years to come."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27