Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Yakemchuk, Kleven provide future on defense; Sogaard could develop into No. 1 goalie
1. Carter Yakemchuk, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Calgary (WHL): 66 GP, 30-40-71
Yakemchuk's unique combination of size (6-foot-3, 201 pounds) and skill made him an attractive early pick for the Senators at the 2024 draft.
From a physical standpoint, the 18-year-old can be an intimidating presence, and led Calgary with 120 penalty minutes last season. Combine that with the fact that he led WHL defensemen in goals and finished second for Calgary in points, and Yakemchuk certainly has a bright future.
"He's an offensively-gifted defenseman who is competitive and who has an NHL-ready shot," general manager Steve Staios said. "With continued development, we expect him to become a key member of our defense corps for many years to come."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
2. Tyler Kleven, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 44 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Ottawa (NHL): 9 GP, 0-1-1; Belleville (AHL): 53 GP, 5-16-21
With a hulking build (6-4, 200) and a competitive, defense-first style, Kleven is a throwback who can make life difficult on opposing forwards with his physicality and feistiness.
The 22-year-old took another step to that end last season, with a plus-14 rating that was second with Belleville of the American Hockey League. It's that solid play in his end that could allow him to crack an Ottawa lineup as a stay-at-home complement to offensive-minded defensemen Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot.
"I think that being that shut-down guy and being hard to play against is something that will help me out," Kleven said.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Mads Sogaard, G
How acquired: Selected with No. 37 pick in 2019 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Ottawa (NHL) 6 GP, 1-3-0, 4.05 GAA, .859 SV%; Belleville (AHL) 32 GP, 18-9-3, 2.45 GAA, .916 SV%
The acquisition of goalie Linus Ullmark in a trade with the Boston Bruins seemingly solves the Senators' goaltending issues for now. But don't be surprised if the towering Sogaard (6-7, 196) emerges as Ottawa's goalie of the future.
The 23-year-old was tied for 10th among AHL goalies in goals-against average and save percentage last season. He also had a 2.46 GAA and .910 save percentage in six AHL playoff games and signed a two-year contract July 15.
"Mads' development continues to progress," Staios said. "With considerable playoff experience this past spring in Belleville, in addition to a strong regular season, he was able to gain additional confidence as a professional goaltender.
"The upcoming season will serve as an important stepping stone for him."
Projected NHL arrival: 2025-26
4. Zack Ostapchuk, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 39 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Ottawa (NHL) 7 GP, 0-0-0; Belleville (AHL) 69 GP, 17-11-28
The 21-year-old has the makeup of the ideal power forward who has the size (6-3, 205) to cause havoc, especially on the forecheck.
The offensive talent is there too. While going through some growing pains early during his first professional season, he's one season removed from averaging 1.22 points per game with Vancouver and Winnipeg of the WHL (67 points in 55 games).
One of the things the Senators like most about him is his resiliency through adversity. He's an only child whose father died of a heart attack when he was 13, and who tore his ACL in 2020.
Expected NHL arrival: 2026-27
5. Stephen Halliday, F
How acquired: Selected with the No. 104 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Ohio State (NCAA) 38 GP, 10-26-36; Belleville (AHL) 10 GP, 0-5-5
The 22-year-old is well travelled, spending four seasons developing with Central Illinois and Dubuque in the United States Hockey League and then the past two seasons at Ohio State.
The Senators are encouraged at how the big (6-3, 215) forward appears to have done just that. His skills were on display during the AHL playoffs when he led Belleville with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in seven games.
"I was fortunate Ottawa picked me," Halliday said. "I'm really grateful. I'm trying to show (the Senators) they made a really good selection. They believed in me when other teams didn't."
Projected NHL arrival: 2025-26