3 questions facing Ottawa Senators

1. Can Chabot finally stay healthy enough to anchor the defense?

Defenseman Thomas Chabot is entering his eighth NHL season and should be stepping into the prime of his career. The talent certainly is there. Unfortunately for the Senators, the durability isn’t.

When the 27-year-old is heathy, he’s an influential mixture of size (6-foot-2, 203 pounds) and speed. In 432 career NHL games, all with Ottawa, he has 259 points (62 goals, 197 assists), which averages to .6 per game. Over an 82-game schedule, that works out to a respectable 49-point season.

Chabot has the upside to exceed those numbers this season, but only if he avoids injuries; he has missed at least 14 games in each of the past four seasons, including 31 in 2023-24. He was slated to undergo wrist surgery this offseason after coming off a season in which he battled upper-body, lower-body and hand injuries.

He is hoping to finally get a clean bill of health; the Senators hope he does, too.