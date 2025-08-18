New York Islanders fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

5. Matthew Schaefer, D

NHL.com point projection: 40

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League last season. The 17-year-old had surgery on Dec. 30 after sustaining a broken clavicle while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. It’s unknown if Schaefer, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Aug. 4, will make the season-opening roster with New York, but he’s been cleared for contact since May 1 and was a full participant at Islanders development camp in July. He could have a prominent role in his rookie season after the Islanders traded defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens. Schaefer is a fringe top 10 fantasy defenseman in NHL.com’s keeper leagues.