As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five New York Islanders players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
New York Islanders fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26
Sorokin fringe top 10 goalie; Lee, Palmieri among draft bargains
1. Ilya Sorokin, G
NHL.com win projection: 30
Sorokin had a career-low .907 save percentage last season but ranked 10th among goalies in wins (30) and was tied for fourth in games played (61). Sorokin has played at least 50 games and has had at least 25 wins in each of his past four seasons. Since 2021-22, Sorokin ranks eighth in wins (112 in 231 games), fifth in save percentage (.916), is tied for second in shutouts (19) and tied for 11th in goals-against average (2.62) among goalies with 100 games. He’s a fringe top 10 goalie in NHL.com’s rankings with top five upside at his position.
2. Bo Horvat, F
NHL.com point projection: 65
Horvat led the Islanders with 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) and 243 shots on goal in 81 games last season. He has had at least 50 points in seven of his past nine seasons in the NHL and at least 20 goals in eight of those seasons. Horvat has 240-plus shots on goal in his first two full seasons with the Islanders, had a career-high 100 hits last season and is averaging 32.5 goals per season since 2021-22. He has added value in leagues with face-off wins; 767 last season (sixth in NHL).
3. Mathew Barzal, F
NHL.com point projection: 67
Barzal, who sustained a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 1, had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games last season and was averaging a career-high 20:21 of ice time per game. The 28-year-old, who is more known for his playmaking abilities, had an NHL career-high 23 goals, 54 hits and 240 shots on goal in 2023-24. Barzal has had at least 50 points in six of his past eight seasons and has hit the 80-point mark twice over that span.
4. Anders Lee, F
NHL.com point projection: 52
Lee had a bounce-back season in 2024-25 with 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) and a career-high 233 shots on goal in 82 games. He has nine 20-goal seasons over his past 11 and has had at least 28 goals in three of his past four seasons. Lee has had at least 200 shots on goal in two of his past three seasons and has at least 100 hits nine times in his career. He’s a draft bargain due to his category coverage.
5. Matthew Schaefer, D
NHL.com point projection: 40
Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 games with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League last season. The 17-year-old had surgery on Dec. 30 after sustaining a broken clavicle while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. It’s unknown if Schaefer, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Aug. 4, will make the season-opening roster with New York, but he’s been cleared for contact since May 1 and was a full participant at Islanders development camp in July. He could have a prominent role in his rookie season after the Islanders traded defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens. Schaefer is a fringe top 10 fantasy defenseman in NHL.com’s keeper leagues.
Other NYI players on preseason fantasy draft lists:
Breakout candidate: Simon Holmstrom, F (point projection: 48)
Rookie to watch: Maxim Shabanov, F (point projection: 45)
Draft bargain: Tony DeAngelo, D (point projection: 42); Kyle Palmieri, F (point projection: 49)
Deep sleeper: Jonathan Drouin, F (point projection: 43)
Hits and blocks specialist: Alexander Romanov, D