NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the New York Islanders, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for New York Islanders
2025 No. 1 pick Schaefer could make team out of camp; Eiserman to continue development at BU
1. Matthew Schaefer, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Erie (OHL): 17 GP, 7-15-22
Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) signed his entry-level contract on Aug. 4, a month and a day before his 18th birthday. The smooth-skating defenseman is eager to play on the sport’s top level.
His season was cut short after he fractured his collarbone while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 27, but he was cleared for contact on May 1 and was a full participant at Islanders development camp in July.
"To do it in your first year ... there's still a lot of work, but this was my dream," he said. "I want to play in the NHL this season. I want it really badly and I know there's going to be lot of hard work that comes with it, but I think I'm ready."
Whether he’s NHL-ready remains to be seen, but the Islanders are confident they have a special player in the pipeline.
"I've rarely seen a kid with that maturity and that charisma as a 17-year-old," general manager Mathieu Darche said. "He wants to be known as a hockey player, not just a nice story, and that's what he is, an outstanding player that's going to play a long time in the NHL."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Calum Ritchie, F
How acquired: Trade with Colorado Avalanche on March 6
2024-25 season: Colorado (NHL): 7 GP 1-0-1; Oshawa (OHL): 47 GP, 15-55-70
The 20-year-old arrived in the deal that sent Brock Nelson to the Avalanche before the NHL Trade Deadline. Ritchie (6-2, 185) made his NHL debut at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 9 of last season and scored his first NHL goal five nights later -- against the Islanders.
Ritchie will be challenged to break camp with New York. Mathew Barzal is projected back at center, and others including Maxim Shabanov and Emil Heineman will push for ice time.
"If you look at our track record in Tampa, we've made room for guys when they come to camp and earn a spot on the team," said Darche, who was assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning for three seasons. "I want the same mentality of if you deserve to be on the team, we'll find a way to put you on the team. That's what I expect from Calum, to come in and fight for his part of the team."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Cole Eiserman, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Boston University (NCAA): 39 GP, 25-11-36
The 18-year-old had an assist in two games for the United States at the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase after missing the first two for precautionary reasons. Eiserman (6-0, 195) led BU and NCAA freshmen in goals, and was fifth in the country among first-year players in points.
"It's tough to teach what he has," Darche said. "He has a shot. He showed well at development camp. I felt the skating improved from the beginning of the year when I saw him at BU, which was an aspect that he had to work on. I told the agent he was noticeably skating better, so I'm excited about that."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
4. Victor Eklund, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 16 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Djurgarden (SHL): 42 GP, 19-12-31
The 18-year-old was taken with the first of two picks acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens on June 27.
Eklund (5-11, 161) led under-20 players in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second highest professional hockey league, in points, the most at his age since Elias Pettersson had 41 (19 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games for Timra in 2016-17. His older brother, William Eklund, was the No. 7 pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Victor signed his entry-level contract July 14.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27 season
5. Kashawn Aitcheson, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 17 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Barrie (OHL): 64 GP, 26-33-59
Expected back in the Ontario Hockey League for a fourth season, Aitcheson (6-2, 196) was third in the league among defensemen in goals and tied for fifth in playoff scoring at his position (12 points; six goals, six assists).
The 18-year-old had two assists in three games for Canada at the WJSS. He was removed from a game against Finland on July 30 for precautionary reasons following a hit from behind by Finland forward Atte Joki (Dallas Stars).
"Just keep getting better and keep doing whatever it takes to make the Islanders," Aitcheson said. "Barrie's there for a plan, but my main focus is to make that NHL team and make it hard for them to turn me away."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27 season
