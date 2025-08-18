Top prospects for New York Islanders

1. Matthew Schaefer, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Erie (OHL): 17 GP, 7-15-22

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) signed his entry-level contract on Aug. 4, a month and a day before his 18th birthday. The smooth-skating defenseman is eager to play on the sport’s top level.

His season was cut short after he fractured his collarbone while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 27, but he was cleared for contact on May 1 and was a full participant at Islanders development camp in July.

"To do it in your first year ... there's still a lot of work, but this was my dream," he said. "I want to play in the NHL this season. I want it really badly and I know there's going to be lot of hard work that comes with it, but I think I'm ready."

Whether he’s NHL-ready remains to be seen, but the Islanders are confident they have a special player in the pipeline.

"I've rarely seen a kid with that maturity and that charisma as a 17-year-old," general manager Mathieu Darche said. "He wants to be known as a hockey player, not just a nice story, and that's what he is, an outstanding player that's going to play a long time in the NHL."

Projected NHL arrival: This season