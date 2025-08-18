NHL EDGE stats leaders for New York Islanders

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the New York Islanders:
1. Horvat’s skating and shooting
Forward Bo Horvat ranked highly at his position last season in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (322; 98th percentile), 22-plus mph bursts (19; 96th percentile) and top skating speed (23.53 mph; 96th percentile). Horvat also ranked among the forward leaders in total skating distance (265.91 miles; ninth), even-strength skating distance (218.25 miles; 97th percentile) and power-play skating distance (34.51 miles; 95th percentile). His 1.69 miles skated on the power play against the Los Angeles Kings on March 11 was the most by a player last season. Forward Simon Holmstrom skated 1.62 miles on the power play in the same game (third-most in NHL).
Horvat, who ranked 16th in the NHL in shots on goal (243) last season, finished in the 90th percentile among forwards in top shot speed (92.79 mph), 81st percentile in average shot speed (60.56 mph) and 96th percentile in 80-90 mph shots (46). The 30-year-old ranked among the forward leaders last season in high-danger shots on goal (69; 93rd percentile), high-danger goals (14; 87th percentile), midrange shots on goal (92; 97th percentile), midrange goals (eight; 85th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (19; 89th percentile).
2. Pulock’s shot speed
Ryan Pulock led all defensemen and was second in the entire NHL in 100-plus mile per hour shot attempts (four) last season and is tied with Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres for the League lead in shot attempts of at least 100 mph since 2022-23 (19). Pulock’s 101.34 mph shot against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 15, was the seventh hardest shot in the NHL last season and ranked sixth among defensemen. Pulock also finished seventh in the League and sixth among defensemen in 90-plus mph shot attempts (39).
Pulock, who has scored exactly five goals in each of his past four seasons, was tied for eighth among defensemen in long-range goals (five) last season, finished second at the position in long-range shooting percentage (9.6) behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, and ranked first in the entire NHL in goals from the right point region (four).
3. Lee, Sorokin have high-danger prowess
Forward Anders Lee led the entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (131) and was tied for sixth in high-danger goals (23) last season. Lee, who is tied for fourth in 20-goal seasons in Islanders history (nine), was tied for seventh in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (115) in 2023-24 and was sixth in that category in 2022-23 (134).
Goalie Ilya Sorokin, who faced the third-most shots (1,695) and finished fifth in saves (1,538) last season, ranked ninth in high-danger save percentage (.828). Sorokin ranked fourth in games with a save percentage greater than .900 (36) last season, and was also in the top 10 among NHL goalies in the following categories across the League:
• High-danger shots against: 453 (third)
• High-danger saves: 375 (tied for second)
• Midrange shots against: 444 (ninth)
• Midrange saves: 395 (10th)
• Long-range shots against: 383 (tied for fourth)
• Long-range saves: 372 (fourth)