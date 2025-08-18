NHL EDGE stats leaders for New York Islanders

1. Horvat’s skating and shooting

Forward Bo Horvat ranked highly at his position last season in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (322; 98th percentile), 22-plus mph bursts (19; 96th percentile) and top skating speed (23.53 mph; 96th percentile). Horvat also ranked among the forward leaders in total skating distance (265.91 miles; ninth), even-strength skating distance (218.25 miles; 97th percentile) and power-play skating distance (34.51 miles; 95th percentile). His 1.69 miles skated on the power play against the Los Angeles Kings on March 11 was the most by a player last season. Forward Simon Holmstrom skated 1.62 miles on the power play in the same game (third-most in NHL).

Horvat, who ranked 16th in the NHL in shots on goal (243) last season, finished in the 90th percentile among forwards in top shot speed (92.79 mph), 81st percentile in average shot speed (60.56 mph) and 96th percentile in 80-90 mph shots (46). The 30-year-old ranked among the forward leaders last season in high-danger shots on goal (69; 93rd percentile), high-danger goals (14; 87th percentile), midrange shots on goal (92; 97th percentile), midrange goals (eight; 85th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (19; 89th percentile).