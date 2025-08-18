Inside look at New York Islanders

The New York Islanders were reveling. The odds of winning the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery on May 5 were 3.5 percent until the last of the four-ball sequence in the first draw unveiled a circular crest with an "NY" over a map of Long Island, giving them the right to select No. 1 for the first time since taking John Tavares in the 2009 NHL Draft and fifth since joining the NHL for the 1972-73 season.

The pick was Matthew Schaefer from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, the first defenseman they selected No. 1 since Denis Potvin in the 1973 NHL Draft and one who has energized the organization.

"The emotions came out of him," general manager Mathieu Darche said. "To be honest with you, the emotions came out of a lot of us in the draft room. His personality is off the charts, and his talent is obviously undeniable. He's a guy you can build an organization around."

Darche, hired to replace Lou Lamoriello on May 23, joked about how he had more first-round picks in his first month with the Islanders (three) than six years as an executive of the Tampa Bay Lightning teams that won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reached the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Forward Mathew Barzal told "The ForePlay Pod" he called teammate Casey Cizikas the night of the lottery to extol how winning it changes the entire direction of a franchise.

What's changed is a refurbished front office and roster coming off a 35-35-12 season, nine points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Noah Dobson, who was a pending restricted free agent defenseman, was traded to the Montreal Canadiens on June 27 for forward Emil Heineman and two 2025 first-round picks used to select forward Victor Eklund (No. 16) and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (No. 17). Other newcomers include forwards Jonathan Drouin and Maxim Shabanov from Traktor of the Kontinental Hockey League.

The momentum got going with a simple luck of the draw.

"I think the way it all happened, balls coming up out of nowhere a little bit, it brought some life to our offseason," captain Anders Lee said.