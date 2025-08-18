3 questions facing New York Islanders

1. Will Matthew Schaefer play in the NHL this season?

The defenseman and No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft made it clear his goal is to play for the Islanders when they open their season Oct. 9 at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Schaefer turns 18 on Sept. 5. He dazzled on the ice and handled the attention with aplomb at development camp in July. Next is NHL competition in the preseason and growing into his 6-foot-2, 183-pound frame.

Logic may dictate a third season with Erie in the Ontario Hockey League, but a top four of Schaefer, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock and Alexander Romanov would strengthen a defense corps that last season lost Romanov, Pelech, Scott Mayfield and Mike Reilly for a combined 120 games to injuries.

“We have every intention to see him at camp, see him play a lot of preseason games and hopefully he's in our lineup when the season starts," Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said. "The play at training camp will dictate what happens, but he certainly has the capabilities to do it."