NHL EDGE stats leaders for Montreal Canadiens

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Montreal Canadiens:

1. Skating speed

Montreal ranked third in both 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts (119) and 20-plus mph bursts (2,222) last season. Among forwards, it ranked fourth in 22-plus mph speed bursts (101) and was second in 20-plus mph bursts (1,855). Among defensemen, it was fourth in 22-plus mph speed bursts (18) and eighth in 20-plus speed bursts (367).

Forward Josh Anderson, who ranked in the 97th percentile at his position in top skating speed (23.63 mph) last season, finished ninth in the NHL in 20-plus mph speed bursts (319) and 22-plus mph bursts (29). Center Nick Suzuki ranked in the 94th percentile among forwards in speed bursts over 20 mph (188), forward Alex Newhook ranked highly at his position in speed bursts over 20 mph (258; 97th percentile) and max skating speed (23.25 mph; 93rd percentile), and forward Jake Evans, who ranked in the 92nd percentile at his position in top skating speed (23.19 mph), also ranked highly among forwards in 20-plus mph speed bursts (170; 91st percentile) last season.

Defenseman Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy voted as the top NHL rookie last season, ranked third at his position in top skating speed (23.77 mph) and was among the defensemen leaders in speed bursts over 20 mph (107; 96th percentile) and bursts over 22 mph (six; 95th percentile). Mike Matheson ranked in the 94th percentile among defensemen in top skating speed (23.17 mph) and ranked highly at his position in 22-plus mph speed bursts (eight; tied for sixth) and bursts over 20 mph (115; 10th).

Noah Dobson, acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27, ranked in the 89th percentile among defensemen in top skating speed (22.80 mph) last season, and finished in the 91st percentile in speed bursts over 20 mph (77) and 88th percentile in bursts over 22 mph (three).

2. Midrange, high-danger goals

Among forwards last season, the Canadiens were tied for second in midrange goals (78) and finished eighth in midrange shots on goal (551). Suzuki ranked in the 97th percentile among forwards in midrange goals (14), 94th percentile in midrange shots on goal (79) and 89th percentile in high-danger goals (15). Cole Caufield, Suzuki’s frequent linemate, finished in the 90th percentile in midrange goals (10), 92nd percentile in midrange shots on goal (73), 93rd percentile in high-danger goals (17) and 86th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (60).

Forward Patrik Laine, who led the NHL in goals from the outside left region (eight) last season, ranked in the 90th percentile at his position in midrange goals (10), 88th percentile in midrange shots on goal (60) and finished in the 98th percentile in average shot speed (70.22 mph). Forward Brendan Gallagher ranked highly at his position in high-danger shots on goal (57; 85th percentile), high-danger goals (13; 84th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (51; 81st percentile).

Forward Zack Bolduc, who the Canadiens acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on July 1, ranked highly at his position in midrange goals (10; 90th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (48; 79th percentile) last season. The rookie also ranked among the leaders at forward in top shot speed (92.10 mph; 88th percentile) and average shot speed (61.82 mph; 86th percentile).

In 71 games with the Islanders last season, Dobson was tied for fifth among defensemen in high-danger goals (four) and ranked fourth in the entire NHL in long-range shots on goal (121). He also ranked highly at his position in high-danger shots on goal (eight; 86th percentile), midrange shots on goal (27; 87th percentile) and long-range goals (three; 85th percentile). Matheson, who ranked in the 91st percentile among defensemen in top shot speed (97.94 mph), also ranked highly at his position in high-danger shots on goal (11; 93rd percentile), midrange shots on goal (25; 85th percentile) and midrange goals (three 81st percentile).