Montreal Canadiens fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Montreal Canadiens players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Nick Suzuki, F

NHL.com point projection: 90

Suzuki had career highs in points (89; tied for 13th in NHL), assists (59; tied for 13th), game-winning goals (nine; tied for first) and overtime goals (five; tied for second) last season. The 26-year-old has seen an increase in points in each of his past four seasons and scored 30 goals for the second straight season (33 in 2023-24). Suzuki was tied for fifth in the NHL with 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) in 45 games from Jan. 1 until the end of the season and ranked fourth in points after the 4 Nations Face-Off (37 points in 26 games). Suzuki hasn’t missed a game over the past four seasons and has played 455 consecutive games (third-longest active streak in NHL). Suzuki is a fringe top-20 forward and top-10 center in NHL.com’s fantasy rankings.