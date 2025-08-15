Inside look at Montreal Canadiens

Hoping young core, addition of Dobson can spark return to glory days

mtl_32in32_main_25

© Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time in four seasons, qualifying as the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

It was a short stay -- they lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in the first round -- but there's hope that lessons learned from that experience, as well as how hard they had to work to clinch that postseason spot (15-5-6 in their final 26 games), can power them to even more success this season.

"We're better across the board by virtue of having such a young group that's gained a year of experience, a year of know-how," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said. "They've learned a little more, especially with the playoff run. But I would say that from a period of time in the season, we were in playoff mode trying to get back into the race and then kind of finalize it. So I'm hopeful that that experience provides a boost to the roster for next season."

What also should provide a boost is defenseman Noah Dobson, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27 and that same day signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value).

"Just the opportunity to be part of the Montreal Canadiens, it’s an honor," Dobson said. "It's the best hockey market in the world. The fans are incredible. I love playing at the Bell Centre, and just also the group of players they have already and the talent they have on that team and what they've been building. I'm just super excited to join that group and add to it, and excited about what we can do down the road here in the future."

CAR@NYI: Dobson backhands a goal for 1-0 lead in 1st

Dobson (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) led Islanders defensemen with 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season, and averaged 23:16 of ice time. More than that, Montreal believes he'll be a perfect fit with a high-skill group of defensemen that includes Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson and Alexandre Carrier, who added a spark after being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Dec. 18.

"We get a guy who has range," Hughes said. "He's not an overly physical guy, but we're adding another guy with a lot of range physically to our back end. ... If you look at the way we play, and the way Marty (coach St. Louis) wants his team to play, Noah's a really good fit for our group.

"Often what I notice with our group is based on how we play, a lot of times our [defensemen] were going back to collect the pucks on their own with our [defense] partners up at the blue line denying something ... we're not sagging back. And that was why we went and got 'Carry.' We felt that he would add that element, he could handle that style of play more effectively, and his transition was seamless to our team. He made us a much better hockey team.

"And we're hopeful that Noah is going to do the same thing. And it's not that often that you get to go and get a 25-year-old defenseman with that level of experience, with those qualities, that size, and be a right shot on top of it all."

Adding to that quick transition attack will be a full season from forward Ivan Demidov. The 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract on April 8.

His arrival captivated the Canadiens fan base, and Demidov received a standing ovation when he came out for warmups before his debut April 14. He stoked those flames higher when he had a goal and an assist in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

CHI@MTL: Demidov tallies first NHL goal in debut

Demidov had two points (one goal, one assist) in two regular-season games and two assists in five playoff games.

Montreal, however, is trying to meter expectations by reminding Demidov he's one of several young forwards, among them Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, working to take their games to another level, and not to place too much pressure on himself.

"In Ivan's case, what's going to benefit him is there's a whole slew of other players on our team that our fan base has all kinds of expectations for," Hughes said. "'Suzy,' they want him to be the first player in however long to get 100 points. ... They want Cole Caufield to get 40 goals. They want Lane Hutson to do something. They want 'Slaf' to take that next step. So I feel like in that regard, they have expectations for a whole set of really young hockey players that are in our market. I feel like it's a little bit different than other players that may arrive in a market where they're now going to be the savior."

The emphasis will be growth of the entire team being what pushes the Canadiens to the next step in returning to Stanley Cup contention, along with the understanding it only gets harder from here.

"Most young hockey players come into the League trying to prove to themselves, prove to their families, prove to their doubters that they're good enough and they're capable of this or that, and they're very focused on their careers," Hughes said. "And then as they gain confidence that they belong and they are this, there's a subtle shift to trying to win.

"And once they taste that, whether they get all the way to the Stanley Cup or something close, they continue to chase it and it becomes so much more of an obsession for them than any statistical accomplishments, be it 100 points or 40 goals, or things of that nature. So our message really has been to the young group, don't wait too long to take ownership."

Related Content

3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Montreal Canadiens

Every goal last season from the 2025-26 Canadiens

32 in 32

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

Inside look at Minnesota Wild

3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Minnesota Wild

Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Los Angeles Kings

Inside look at Florida Panthers

3 questions facing Florida Panthers

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26