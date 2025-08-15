Inside look at Montreal Canadiens

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time in four seasons, qualifying as the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

It was a short stay -- they lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in the first round -- but there's hope that lessons learned from that experience, as well as how hard they had to work to clinch that postseason spot (15-5-6 in their final 26 games), can power them to even more success this season.

"We're better across the board by virtue of having such a young group that's gained a year of experience, a year of know-how," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said. "They've learned a little more, especially with the playoff run. But I would say that from a period of time in the season, we were in playoff mode trying to get back into the race and then kind of finalize it. So I'm hopeful that that experience provides a boost to the roster for next season."

What also should provide a boost is defenseman Noah Dobson, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27 and that same day signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value).

"Just the opportunity to be part of the Montreal Canadiens, it’s an honor," Dobson said. "It's the best hockey market in the world. The fans are incredible. I love playing at the Bell Centre, and just also the group of players they have already and the talent they have on that team and what they've been building. I'm just super excited to join that group and add to it, and excited about what we can do down the road here in the future."