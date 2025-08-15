Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

2. David Reinbacher, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Laval (AHL): 10 GP, 2-3-5

A knee injury sustained during a Canadiens preseason game sidelined Reinbacher (6-3, 207) for more than four months, limiting the 20-year-old in what he was able to accomplish during his first full season in North America. He returned late in the regular season and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 Calder Cup playoff games as Laval reached the Calder Cup conference finals.

Reinbacher did his rehabilitation in Montreal, which allowed him to sit in on meetings and go over video with coaches. The way Reinbacher absorbed the information, as well as how he played when healthy, has the Canadiens very high on his future.

"We know David's an NHL defenseman," Hughes said. "We're excited about that. We're excited about what he's going to represent to our organization over time. But we're not going to force him into things.

"The [AHL] playoffs were great for him to have that. It was great that they went on the run that they did. So we'll see if he comes in and surprises and we have decisions to make. Otherwise there's the opportunity for him to go to Laval and keep developing and progressing."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

3. Michael Hage, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Michigan (NCAA): 33 GP, 13-21-34

The 19-year-old was named Big Ten rookie of the year last season, and then Hage (6-1, 187) impressed Montreal officials when he arrived for development camp looking more physically developed.

"He looked much stronger, physically heavier," Hughes said. "He looked older. He just looked like somebody who had grown up a lot in 12 months."

The next step for Hage is rounding out his game, to be more than just an offensive presence.

"I think just understanding how important the little things are," he said. "I think I'm a lot better on the defensive side of the puck than I was probably when I came in as a freshman, just hunting pucks on the forecheck. In college you need to win so badly that you have to do the little things, so you learn very quickly. I would say that's the biggest thing, and it's really just helped me be able to have coach's trust and play in different situations. A lot of that credit is goes to our coaching staff at school, who have just pushed me a lot in that area."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

4. Jacob Fowler, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 69 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston College (NCAA): 35 GP, 25-7-2, 1.63 GAA, .940 SVP, 7 SO; Laval (AHL): 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.32 GAA, .914 SVP

The 20-year-old won the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in NCAA hockey and signed his three-year, entry-level contract April 4. Fowler played three regular-season games and eight Calder Cup playoff games with Laval, going 3-3 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout.

It's expected he'll compete with Kaapo Kahkonen to be the No. 1 goalie with Laval this season.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28 season