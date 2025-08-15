Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

Demidov expected to have top-six role after making splash late last season

mtl_32 in 32_prospects

© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Montreal Canadiens, according to NHL.com.

1. Ivan Demidov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: SKA St. Petersburg (KHL): 65 GP, 19-30-49; Montreal: 2 GP, 1-1-2

Demidov's arrival captivated the Canadiens fan base in a way few prospects have before him.

"He comes, his flight's one of the most tracked flights ... I did not fact-check it, but in aviation history," general manager Kent Hughes said. "Then he's got people live-streaming [his arrival] in the airport in Toronto. He comes out to a standing ovation his first game in Montreal and scores ... and then all of a sudden he's in the playoffs."

Demidov (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) has spent the offseason training in Montreal and is expected to start the season in a top-six role with the Canadiens. Managing sky-high expectations will be key for a 19-year-old with seven games of NHL experience between the regular season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I hear it here and there, he's going to be a 100-point guy, he's going to be [Kirill] Kaprizov, he's going to be this or that," Hughes said. "But we'll do our job and make sure he understands what our expectations are from him and continue to repeat that we're not concerned with the noise and nor should he be."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

CHI@MTL: Demidov tallies first NHL goal in debut

2. David Reinbacher, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Laval (AHL): 10 GP, 2-3-5

A knee injury sustained during a Canadiens preseason game sidelined Reinbacher (6-3, 207) for more than four months, limiting the 20-year-old in what he was able to accomplish during his first full season in North America. He returned late in the regular season and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 Calder Cup playoff games as Laval reached the Calder Cup conference finals.

Reinbacher did his rehabilitation in Montreal, which allowed him to sit in on meetings and go over video with coaches. The way Reinbacher absorbed the information, as well as how he played when healthy, has the Canadiens very high on his future.

"We know David's an NHL defenseman," Hughes said. "We're excited about that. We're excited about what he's going to represent to our organization over time. But we're not going to force him into things.

"The [AHL] playoffs were great for him to have that. It was great that they went on the run that they did. So we'll see if he comes in and surprises and we have decisions to make. Otherwise there's the opportunity for him to go to Laval and keep developing and progressing."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

3. Michael Hage, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Michigan (NCAA): 33 GP, 13-21-34

The 19-year-old was named Big Ten rookie of the year last season, and then Hage (6-1, 187) impressed Montreal officials when he arrived for development camp looking more physically developed.

"He looked much stronger, physically heavier," Hughes said. "He looked older. He just looked like somebody who had grown up a lot in 12 months."

The next step for Hage is rounding out his game, to be more than just an offensive presence.

"I think just understanding how important the little things are," he said. "I think I'm a lot better on the defensive side of the puck than I was probably when I came in as a freshman, just hunting pucks on the forecheck. In college you need to win so badly that you have to do the little things, so you learn very quickly. I would say that's the biggest thing, and it's really just helped me be able to have coach's trust and play in different situations. A lot of that credit is goes to our coaching staff at school, who have just pushed me a lot in that area."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

4. Jacob Fowler, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 69 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston College (NCAA): 35 GP, 25-7-2, 1.63 GAA, .940 SVP, 7 SO; Laval (AHL): 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.32 GAA, .914 SVP

The 20-year-old won the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in NCAA hockey and signed his three-year, entry-level contract April 4. Fowler played three regular-season games and eight Calder Cup playoff games with Laval, going 3-3 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout.

It's expected he'll compete with Kaapo Kahkonen to be the No. 1 goalie with Laval this season.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28 season

mtl_32 in 32_prospects_inside

© Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

5. Owen Beck, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 33 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Laval (AHL): 64 GP, 15-29-44; Montreal: 12 GP, 0-1-1

In his first pro season, the 21-year-old tied for fourth in scoring for Laval during the regular season and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 Calder Cup playoff games.

Beck (6-foot, 199) projects to be a middle-six forward with the ability to play up the lineup because of his high hockey IQ and ability to play wing or center. He also should contribute on the power play and penalty kill.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

Related Content

Inside look at Montreal Canadiens

3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Montreal Canadiens

32 in 32

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

Inside look at Montreal Canadiens

Inside look at Minnesota Wild

3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Minnesota Wild

Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Los Angeles Kings

Inside look at Florida Panthers

3 questions facing Florida Panthers

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26