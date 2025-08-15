3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens.

1. What's the ceiling for Ivan Demidov?

Demidov, the No. 5 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, made his long-anticipated NHL debut April 14, and after receiving a standing ovation when he skated out for warmups, had a goal and an assist in his first game.

While playing seven regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoff games last season, the 19-year-old impressed enough that he's expected to start the season in a top-six forward role.

"He had those ups and downs [last season], but I felt like we started to notice him figure things out throughout that five games in the playoffs in terms of how much time he had or he didn't have," general manager Kent Hughes said. "And then we've seen him through the summer. His work ethic is unparalleled. ... He's been in Montreal, skating, working out and skating again, twice a day, five days a week. I'm trying to get him off the ice."