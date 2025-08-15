3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

Demidov’s impact for full season, Dach’s health among unknowns

mtl_32 in 32_3qs

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Montreal Canadiens.

1. What's the ceiling for Ivan Demidov?

Demidov, the No. 5 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, made his long-anticipated NHL debut April 14, and after receiving a standing ovation when he skated out for warmups, had a goal and an assist in his first game.

While playing seven regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoff games last season, the 19-year-old impressed enough that he's expected to start the season in a top-six forward role.

"He had those ups and downs [last season], but I felt like we started to notice him figure things out throughout that five games in the playoffs in terms of how much time he had or he didn't have," general manager Kent Hughes said. "And then we've seen him through the summer. His work ethic is unparalleled. ... He's been in Montreal, skating, working out and skating again, twice a day, five days a week. I'm trying to get him off the ice."

CHI@MTL: Demidov tallies first NHL goal in debut

2. How healthy is Kirby Dach?

A second straight ACL injury in his right knee ended Dach's season, and after having surgery Feb. 28, the 24-year-old forward's availability to start the season as Montreal's second-line center is in question.

Injuries have been an issue for Dach throughout most of his six NHL seasons. He has played more than 65 games once and has played fewer than 60 in each of his three seasons with the Canadiens, including two games in 2023-24 because of injuries to the ACL and MCL in his right knee.

"Our hope is that he's ready to go, either start of the season or some point early in the fall," Hughes said. "But we certainly have no intention of rushing him in any way. We need to get Kirby back when Kirby is ready to be back physically and then be very mindful and careful with his return to play."

If Dach is out for any length of time, Alex Newhook likely would move up to center on the second line, with Jake Evans, Joe Veleno and prospects Oliver Kapanen and Owen Beck competing for spots on the third and fourth lines.

3. How does a young core group handle expectations after last season's success?

Making the playoffs for the first time since 2021 was a good first step for Montreal. Now how can it push it further?

The core group, led by forwards Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, and defensemen Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle, will be aided by a full season with Demidov, as well as the addition of defenseman Noah Dobson, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27.

WSH@MTL, Gm3: Caufield buries the sharp-angle shot off Hutson's dish

At 25, Dobson (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) fits from an age standpoint, and adds size and a right-handed shot for the top pair. He also brings 31 games of playoff experience, including back-to-back trips to the third round in 2020 and 2021.

"It's not that often that you get to go and get a 25-year-old defenseman with that level of experience, with those qualities, that size, and be a right shot on top of it all," Hughes said.

