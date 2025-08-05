Carolina Hurricanes fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Carolina Hurricanes players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Seth Jarvis, F

NHL.com point projection: 80

Jarvis matched his NHL career high in points (67) and set a new benchmark in assists (35) in 73 games last season. The 23-year-old also led the Hurricanes in goals (32), short-handed goals (five; tied for third in NHL), three-point games (six) and multigoal games (five) during the regular season before leading the team in playoff points (16 in 15 games). Jarvis, a fringe top 40 fantasy option because of his offensive upside and category coverage (93 hits, 51 blocked shots), stands to benefit from exposure to Sebastian Aho and Nikolaj Ehlers on the Hurricanes top line at even strength and on the first power play.

2. Sebastian Aho, F

NHL.com point projection: 80

Aho, who ranks third in points in Hurricanes/Whalers history (631), has averaged exactly a point-per-game over the last four seasons (311 points in 311 games). While he narrowly missed what would have been his sixth 30-goal season (29 in 79 games), he did reach the 70-point mark for the fourth time last season, trailing only Ron Francis (11) and Eric Staal (seven) for the most 70-point seasons in franchise history. Aho also stands to cash in from the addition of Ehlers as a wing and his success at the face-off dot (career-high 663 face-off wins) make him a sure top 50 fantasy player.