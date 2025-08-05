Carolina Hurricanes fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Stankoven, Blake could be breakout candidates, Gostisbehere draft bargain

Jackson Blake Fantasy 32 in 32

© Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

By Troy Perlowitz
@Troy_Perl NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Carolina Hurricanes players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Seth Jarvis, F

NHL.com point projection: 80

Jarvis matched his NHL career high in points (67) and set a new benchmark in assists (35) in 73 games last season. The 23-year-old also led the Hurricanes in goals (32), short-handed goals (five; tied for third in NHL), three-point games (six) and multigoal games (five) during the regular season before leading the team in playoff points (16 in 15 games). Jarvis, a fringe top 40 fantasy option because of his offensive upside and category coverage (93 hits, 51 blocked shots), stands to benefit from exposure to Sebastian Aho and Nikolaj Ehlers on the Hurricanes top line at even strength and on the first power play.

2. Sebastian Aho, F

NHL.com point projection: 80

Aho, who ranks third in points in Hurricanes/Whalers history (631), has averaged exactly a point-per-game over the last four seasons (311 points in 311 games). While he narrowly missed what would have been his sixth 30-goal season (29 in 79 games), he did reach the 70-point mark for the fourth time last season, trailing only Ron Francis (11) and Eric Staal (seven) for the most 70-point seasons in franchise history. Aho also stands to cash in from the addition of Ehlers as a wing and his success at the face-off dot (career-high 663 face-off wins) make him a sure top 50 fantasy player.

CAR@SJS: Aho gives the Hurricanes lead in the 3rd

3. Nikolaj Ehlers, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Ehlers signed a six-year contract with the Hurricanes this offseason and immediately provides a scoring boost to the Hurricanes top line with Aho and Jarvis. (LINK: https://www.nhl.com/news/edge-stats-nikolaj-ehlers-outlook-with-carolina-hurricanes)

Although the 29-year-old has only played more than 70 games once in the past five seasons because of multiple injuries, Ehlers led the Winnipeg Jets in points per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 over the past two seasons (2.39) indicating he can excel if given an expanded role. His power-play prowess (career high 22 power-play points last season) should boost Carolina’s top unit and give Ehlers a chance to exceed his previous career high in points (64 in 2016-17).

4. Frederik Andersen, G

NHL.com win projection: 30

Health is the only reason not to consider Andersen a top 10 fantasy goalie as it has been four seasons since he started at least 40 games (51 in 2021-22) and seven since he started at least 60 games (60 in 2018-19 with the Toronto Maple Leafs). Yet there is no doubting his upside considering over his past 50 starts he is 33-15-2 with a .911 save percentage and five shutouts. Andersen also plays behind a defense that allowed the fewest shots on goal per game (24.9) last season, a category they have been the best in the NHL at each year since the arrival of coach Rod Brind’Amour in 2018-19.

CAR@FLA, Gm4: Andersen earns his 5th career postseason shutout in victory over the Panthers

5. Andrei Svechnikov, F

NHL.com point projection: 59

Svechnikov has played fewer than 80 games in each of the past six seasons and might see his fantasy value slide after the team added Ehlers this offseason. He set his NHL career high in power-play goals (10 in 72 games) and added one more in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs where he was Carolina’s leading goal scorer (eight in 15 games). If Svechnikov maintains his health and remains on the Hurricanes top power play, he could challenge his previous career high in goals (30 in 2021-22).

CAR@NJD, Gm4: Svechnikov notches his second NHL postseason hat trick

Other CAR players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate: Taylor Hall, F (point projection: 47)

Breakout candidates: Logan Stankoven, F (point projection: 53); Jackson Blake, F (point projection: 47)

Sleeper candidate: Pyotr Kochetkov, G (win projection: 20)

Deep sleeper: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, F (point projection: 42)

Draft bargain: Shayne Gostisbehere, D (point projection: 44)

Rookie to watch: Alexander Nikishin, D (point projection: 30)

Hits and blocked shots specialists: K'Andre Miller, D (point projection: 38); Jaccob Slavin, D (point projection: 35)

