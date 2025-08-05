Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Carolina Hurricanes, according to NHL.com.

1. Alexander Nikishin, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 69 pick in 2020 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: SKA St. Petersburg (KHL): 61 GP, 17-29-46

After finishing second in the Kontinental Hockey League among defensemen in goals and third in points, Nikishin joined the Hurricanes too late for him to make his NHL debut during the regular season. The 23-year-old stepped in because of injuries during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though, and had one assist and averaged 15:59 in ice time in four games. Nikishin (6-foot-4, 216 pounds) should benefit from that experience this season, when he's expected to play regularly for the Hurricanes.

"To be able to have the game slow down as quick as it did for him [in the playoffs] is really something that attributes to just how high of a prospect he can be," Hurricanes assistant general manager Darren Yorke said. "The way he wants to play is exactly how the Carolina Hurricanes play. It really fits with his ability to get up in the play and be aggressive."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

2. Bradly Nadeau, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 30 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Carolina (NHL): 2 GP, 0-1-1; Chicago (AHL): 64 GP, 32-26-58

Nadeau spent most of 2024-25 with Chicago of the American Hockey League after turning pro and making his NHL debut at the end of 2023-24 following his freshman season at the University of Maine. The 20-year-old led Chicago in goals, was second in points and tied for third in assists before being called up to play in Carolina's final two regular-season games.

That set Nadeau (5-11, 172) to compete for a job on the Hurricanes roster in training camp.

"The goal scoring probably took a little bit to get going for what his expectations are for himself," Yorke said. "But for a player to do what he did at 19 years old and score 32 goals and 58 points is exceptional."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Nikita Artamonov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 50 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Nizhny Novgorod (KHL): 63 GP, 22-17-39

Artamonov took a step in his second full season in the KHL, leading Nizhny Novgorod in goals and points. In fact, the 19-year-old's 22 goals set a KHL record for an under-20 player, surpassing the previous record of 20 set by the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov in 2016-17.

"Another player that sort of fits the mold in how we play with the intensity and tenacity he's able to show on the forecheck to go hunt pucks and retrieve them and then be able to make the next read," Yorke said. "At the same time, with his off-puck movement, he's able to find open space and, when he gets it, he doesn't need much room to put it in the back of the net."

Artamonov (5-11, 187) is signed to play in the KHL through the end of the 2026-27 season, but he could be NHL ready by the time his contract expires.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

4. Felix Unger Sorum, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 62 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Chicago (AHL): 61 GP, 5-15-20

Although Unger Sorum didn't put up big numbers in the AHL in his first season playing in North America, the Hurricanes were pleased with his development. The 19-year-old demonstrated his potential while playing for Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he tied for second in the tournament with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in seven games and led all players in assists.

"When he played against his own age at the world juniors you saw the elite offensive thinker," Yorke said. "We brought him (to North America) a year earlier than most and it was a good learning experience for him."

Unger Sorum (6-0, 184) needs to continue to get bigger and stronger to make more of an impact offensively in the AHL, though, before making the jump to the NHL.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

5. Dominik Badinka, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 34 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Chicago (AHL): 2 GP, 0-0-0; Malmo (SHL): 49 GP, 2-3-5; Malmo Jr. (U20 Nationell): 4 GP, 1-1-2

A mobile right-shot defenseman, Badinka will likely spend the season in the AHL with Chicago to adjust to the North American game. He got a small taste in two regular-season and one playoff game with Chicago at the end of 2024-25 after completing his season in Sweden. Like most 19-year-olds, Badinka (6-3, 183) needs to fill out more physically and will benefit from working with the organization's strength and conditioning staff.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season