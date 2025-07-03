EDGE stats: Ehlers’ outlook with Hurricanes

Wing among best 5-on-5 producers, brings speed, finishing ability to Carolina

car_ehlers_edge

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Nikolaj Ehlers joining the Carolina Hurricanes.

---

Nikolaj Ehlers has signed a six-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, providing a potential boost to their top line, first power play and Stanley Cup chances.

The 29-year-old had an NHL career-high 22 power-play points with the Winnipeg Jets last season and reached 60 points for the fourth time in his career (63 in 69 games). Ehlers frequently played on the first power play last season under coach Scott Arniel but was mostly on the second line and second power play over his 10 seasons with Winnipeg despite his even-strength success.

Ehlers has a chance to help the Hurricanes, who are a possession juggernaut and reached the Eastern Conference Final last season but lost in five games to the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Carolina also lost to the Panthers in the 2023 Eastern Conference FInal (swept in four games). The Hurricanes struggled on the power play last season, ranking 25th in the regular season (18.7 percent) and worst of the four conference finalists (15.0 during series against Panthers).

The all-time points leader among Denmark-born NHL players (520 in 674 games), Ehlers still has untapped potential considering he has only played more than 70 games once in the past five seasons because of multiple injuries. Here are three underlying reasons Ehlers can help the Hurricanes break through and reach the Stanley Cup Final:

1. Speed

Ehlers ranked highly among forwards in top skating speed (23.30 miles per hour; 94th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (153; 86th percentile) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (11; 91st percentile) last season.

It’s worth noting the Hurricanes traded speedy wing Martin Necas when they acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche last season; Rantanen was then traded to the Dallas Stars in a separate deal prior to the NHL Trade Deadline.

Ehlers can help replace the speed of Necas, who ranked among the NHL’s 10 best players in top skating speed (24.49; third), 20-plus mph speed bursts (370; fifth) and 22-plus mph bursts (47; third). Although the Hurricanes ranked among the top 10 in 20-plus mph bursts (1,851; eighth) and 22-plus mph bursts (98; sixth) last season, a large chunk of both totals came from Necas.

2. Finishing ability

Despite missing significant time because of injuries over the years, Ehlers has had at least 20 goals in eight of his 10 seasons, and his finishing ability has been well documented from midrange and long-range areas.

With elite shot metrics last season, including top shot speed (93.92 mph; 94th percentile) and average shot speed (62.63 mph; 89th percentile), Ehlers was a standout among forwards in goals and shots by location categories:

• Long-range goals: 3 (tied for 3rd at position)
• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (90th percentile)
• Long-range shooting percentage: 15.0 (91st percentile; League average: 3.7)
• Midrange goals: 9 (89th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 55 (86th percentile)
• Midrange shooting percentage: 16.4 (80th percentile)

The Hurricanes finished in the top five in shots on goal from high-danger, midrange and long-range areas but have continued to lack an elite goal scorer in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina was unable to re-sign elite wing Jake Guentzel last offseason and then had to trade Rantanen shortly after acquiring him last regular season, so the addition of Ehlers and the stability of his contract could be crucial for the Hurricanes.

WPG@DAL, Gm4: Ehlers knocks one by Oettinger to tie it up early in the 2nd

3. 5-on-5 production

Since 2019-20, Ehlers ranks 12th in the entire League in 5-on-5 points per 60 minutes (2.52). Carolina, meanwhile, has led the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage in each of the past three seasons. Ehlers ranked second on the Jets in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (52.2; behind Cole Perfetti’s 52.3) last season and led them in 5-on-5 shots on goal per 60 minutes (8.83).

The Hurricanes led the League in both offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (47.2) and even strength (47.1) last season. Nine of the top 10 players in offensive zone time percentage at even strength last season were Carolina skaters, including each of the top six. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere led the entire NHL in offensive zone time percentage at both even strength (49.0) and all strengths (51.3).

Ehlers, who could be a perfect fit on the top line and first power play with center Sebastian Aho and wing Seth Jarvis, has a ceiling of leading the Hurricanes in goals this season and could provide timely scoring considering he had seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight games for Winnipeg during the 2025 postseason.

---

More EDGE stats on Ehlers

Related Content

Ehlers signs 6-year, $51 million contract with Hurricanes

Ehlers signs with Hurricanes

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Beauvillier signs 2-year, $5.5 million contract to stay with Capitals

Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

Frost signs 2-year, $8.75 million contract with Flames

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Bonino excited to make 'next step' as Penguins assistant coach

Orlov signs 2-year, $13 million contract with Sharks

Burns hoping for chance at Stanley Cup after signing with Avalanche

Ehlers signs 6-year, $51 million contract with Hurricanes

Schaefer suits up for Islanders for 1st time in front of sold-out crowd

Pius Suter signs 2-year, $8.25 million contract with Blues

Burns signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

O'Brien, No. 8 pick of 2025 NHL Draft, signs entry-level contract with Kraken

Hagens eager to challenge for roster spot with Bruins

Van Riemsdyk signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Red Wings

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Lindgren signs 4-year, $18 million contract with Kraken