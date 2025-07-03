EDGE stats: Ehlers’ outlook with Hurricanes

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the underlying metrics behind Nikolaj Ehlers joining the Carolina Hurricanes.

---

Nikolaj Ehlers has signed a six-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, providing a potential boost to their top line, first power play and Stanley Cup chances.

The 29-year-old had an NHL career-high 22 power-play points with the Winnipeg Jets last season and reached 60 points for the fourth time in his career (63 in 69 games). Ehlers frequently played on the first power play last season under coach Scott Arniel but was mostly on the second line and second power play over his 10 seasons with Winnipeg despite his even-strength success.

Ehlers has a chance to help the Hurricanes, who are a possession juggernaut and reached the Eastern Conference Final last season but lost in five games to the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Carolina also lost to the Panthers in the 2023 Eastern Conference FInal (swept in four games). The Hurricanes struggled on the power play last season, ranking 25th in the regular season (18.7 percent) and worst of the four conference finalists (15.0 during series against Panthers).

The all-time points leader among Denmark-born NHL players (520 in 674 games), Ehlers still has untapped potential considering he has only played more than 70 games once in the past five seasons because of multiple injuries. Here are three underlying reasons Ehlers can help the Hurricanes break through and reach the Stanley Cup Final:

1. Speed

Ehlers ranked highly among forwards in top skating speed (23.30 miles per hour; 94th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (153; 86th percentile) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (11; 91st percentile) last season.

It’s worth noting the Hurricanes traded speedy wing Martin Necas when they acquired Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche last season; Rantanen was then traded to the Dallas Stars in a separate deal prior to the NHL Trade Deadline.

Ehlers can help replace the speed of Necas, who ranked among the NHL’s 10 best players in top skating speed (24.49; third), 20-plus mph speed bursts (370; fifth) and 22-plus mph bursts (47; third). Although the Hurricanes ranked among the top 10 in 20-plus mph bursts (1,851; eighth) and 22-plus mph bursts (98; sixth) last season, a large chunk of both totals came from Necas.

2. Finishing ability

Despite missing significant time because of injuries over the years, Ehlers has had at least 20 goals in eight of his 10 seasons, and his finishing ability has been well documented from midrange and long-range areas.

With elite shot metrics last season, including top shot speed (93.92 mph; 94th percentile) and average shot speed (62.63 mph; 89th percentile), Ehlers was a standout among forwards in goals and shots by location categories:

• Long-range goals: 3 (tied for 3rd at position)

• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (90th percentile)

• Long-range shooting percentage: 15.0 (91st percentile; League average: 3.7)

• Midrange goals: 9 (89th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 55 (86th percentile)

• Midrange shooting percentage: 16.4 (80th percentile)

The Hurricanes finished in the top five in shots on goal from high-danger, midrange and long-range areas but have continued to lack an elite goal scorer in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina was unable to re-sign elite wing Jake Guentzel last offseason and then had to trade Rantanen shortly after acquiring him last regular season, so the addition of Ehlers and the stability of his contract could be crucial for the Hurricanes.