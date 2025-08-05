NHL EDGE stats leaders for Carolina Hurricanes

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats or each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Carolina Hurricanes:

1. Shots by location

Carolina was the only team in the NHL last season to rank in the top five in shots on goal from each major shot location region; they were fifth in high-danger SOG (660), fifth in midrange SOG (687) and third in long-range SOG (573). The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were the only other team to rank in the top 10 in each of those categories. The Hurricanes ranked highly in high-danger goals (127; 10th) and long-range goals (20; tied for seventh) last season as well.

Forward Seth Jarvis, Carolina’s lone 30-goal scorer last season (32 in 73 games), ranked among the League leaders in both high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile) and high-danger goals (19; 96th percentile). Also excelling in goals from high-danger regions were forwards Sebastian Aho (11), Andrei Svechnikov and Jackson Blake (10 each).

The most significant addition to Carolina’s offense this offseason is wing Nikolaj Ehlers, who immediately gives the Hurricanes a forward with both skill and scoring touch. The 29-year-old was a standout among forwards in goals and shots by location categories:

• Long-range goals: 3 (tied for third among forwards)

• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (90th percentile)

• Midrange goals: 9 (89th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 55 (86th percentile)