NHL EDGE stats leaders for Carolina Hurricanes

Offensive zone time percentage leaders, Ehlers' skating speed among highlights

Shayne Gostisbehere CAR 32 in 32

© Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Troy Perlowitz
@Troy_Perl NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats or each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Carolina Hurricanes:

1. Shots by location

Carolina was the only team in the NHL last season to rank in the top five in shots on goal from each major shot location region; they were fifth in high-danger SOG (660), fifth in midrange SOG (687) and third in long-range SOG (573). The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were the only other team to rank in the top 10 in each of those categories. The Hurricanes ranked highly in high-danger goals (127; 10th) and long-range goals (20; tied for seventh) last season as well.

Forward Seth Jarvis, Carolina’s lone 30-goal scorer last season (32 in 73 games), ranked among the League leaders in both high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile) and high-danger goals (19; 96th percentile). Also excelling in goals from high-danger regions were forwards Sebastian Aho (11), Andrei Svechnikov and Jackson Blake (10 each).

The most significant addition to Carolina’s offense this offseason is wing Nikolaj Ehlers, who immediately gives the Hurricanes a forward with both skill and scoring touch. The 29-year-old was a standout among forwards in goals and shots by location categories:

• Long-range goals: 3 (tied for third among forwards)

• Long-range shots on goal: 20 (90th percentile)

• Midrange goals: 9 (89th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 55 (86th percentile)

FLA@CAR, Gm5: Jarvis wrists the puck into the cage to tie the game at 3

2. Ehlers, Miller add speed

Another significant move by the Hurricanes this offseason was the acquisition of defenseman K'Andre Miller from their Metropolitan division rival New York Rangers. While Miller hasn’t reached either the 10-goal or 45-point mark in any of his five NHL seasons, he is a high-upside player given his size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and skating ability. Miller ranked among the defensemen leaders in top skating speed (23.20 miles per hour; 94th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (73; 89th percentile) and total skating distance (232.43 miles; 84th percentile).

Ehlers possesses elite skating speed too as he ranked highly among forwards in top skating speed (23.30 mph; 94th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (153; 86th percentile) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (11; 91st percentile) last season. Carolina ranked among the top 10 teams in 20-plus mph bursts (1,851; eighth) and 22-plus mph bursts (98; sixth) last season, and these additions could translate into even more speed for a roster that reached the Eastern Conference Final.

3. Offensive zone time percentage

The Hurricanes led the NHL in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (47.2) last season and had five of the top seven players in that category, led by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (51.3; first) and followed by forwards Aho (50.2; second), Blake (49.6; third), Svechnikov (49.2; fifth) and Jarvis (49.1; tied for sixth).

Carolina lost two of its top four players in average ice time from last season in defensemen Brent Burns (second at 20:57 per game; signed with Colorado Avalanche) and Dmitry Orlov (fourth at 20:00 per game; signed with San Jose Sharks). But the Hurricanes still have plenty of depth on defense with the addition of Miller (25 years old) and integration of rookie Alexander Nikishin (23), who made his NHL debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after having 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games for SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League. The addition of Ehlers can only strengthen an offense that was already ninth in goals (3.24) and second in shots on goal (31.7) per game.

The Hurricanes had the NHL’s best offensive zone time percentage at even strength (47.1) and ranked in the top five of that category on both the power play (60.6; fifth) and penalty kill (32.3; second). Carolina also led the League in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (58.4), indicating it can contend for the Presidents’ Trophy this season and that its Stanley Cup window remains wide open.

More EDGE stats insights for Hurricanes

CAR@WSH, Gm2: Gostisbehere cuts Hurricanes' deficit with PPG in 3rd period

