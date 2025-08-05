3 questions facing Carolina Hurricanes

New look defense, 2nd-line center among unknowns

Seth Jarvis CAR celebrates

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Carolina Hurricanes.

1. How will Nikolaj Ehlers fit in?

The Hurricanes landed the scoring wing they were seeking, and perhaps the biggest unrestricted free agent available, when they signed Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) on July 3.

Carolina believes the 29-year-old will excel in their aggressive forechecking/puck possession system. Ehlers, who played his first 10 NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, scored at least 25 goals five times, and had 24 last season. He will add speed and a much-needed additional scoring threat.

Carolina has struggled to produce offensively at times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and was limited to 10 goals - four in the first three games - in losing to the Florida Panthers in five games in the Eastern Conference Final. Ehlers scored five goals in eight playoff games last season.

"We want to apply pressure all over the ice and guys who can get there faster can apply more pressure," general manager Eric Tulsky said. "So, we think his skating will be a natural fit."

Ehlers agrees to six-year contract with Hurricanes

2. Do they still need to add to their defense?

Carolina's other big offseason addition was defenseman K'Andre Miller, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1 and signed an eight-year, $60 million contract ($7.5 million AAV). Miller is expected to play in one of the Hurricanes top two defense pairs, but his addition along with depth defenseman Mike Reilly gives them five left-handed shots – Jaccob Slavin, Shayne Gostisbehere, rookie Alexander Nikishin, Miller and Reilly – and two righties -- Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker.

Unless Carolina acquires another defenseman, one of the lefties will have to shift to the right side. Although Miller said he's played on the right side in the past, Tulsky said the Hurricanes would prefer to give the 25-year-old time to get comfortable in their system first. So, coach Rod Brind'Amour will experiment with the defense pairs in training camp.

"In an ideal world, we would have brought in a right-shot D, but we'd rather bring in a really good left shot (Miller) than a right shot who we don't really like," Tulsky said. "So, we find ourselves entering the year with seven NHL defensemen and five of them are left shots and that will be the way it works."

K'Andre Miller signs an eight-year deal with the Hurricanes, who just acquired him

3. How do they fill their second-line center hole?

That's been a question for the Hurricanes for the past few seasons. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is the incumbent, but the 25-year-old has struggled to produce in that role during his four seasons with Carolina. He had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 78 regular-season games and four assists in 14 playoff games last season.

The Hurricanes opted not to re-sign Jack Roslovic, who remains an unrestricted free agent after he had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 81 regular-season games and four points (one goal, three assists) in nine playoff games last season. Tulsky said he'll continue to look to add, but the Hurricanes will likely need to go with internal options to start the season. That could mean moving a wing to center. Seth Jarvis and Logan Stankoven are among the potential candidates.

Related Content

Inside look at Carolina Hurricanes

Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Carolina Hurricanes

32 in 32

Inside look at Carolina Hurricanes

Top prospects for Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Carolina Hurricanes

Inside look at Calgary Flames

3 questions facing Calgary Flames

Top prospects for Calgary Flames

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres

3 questions facing Buffalo Sabres

Inside look at Buffalo Sabres

Inside look at Boston Bruins

3 questions facing Boston Bruins

Top prospects for Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26