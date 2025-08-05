3 questions facing Carolina Hurricanes

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Carolina Hurricanes.

1. How will Nikolaj Ehlers fit in?

The Hurricanes landed the scoring wing they were seeking, and perhaps the biggest unrestricted free agent available, when they signed Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) on July 3.

Carolina believes the 29-year-old will excel in their aggressive forechecking/puck possession system. Ehlers, who played his first 10 NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, scored at least 25 goals five times, and had 24 last season. He will add speed and a much-needed additional scoring threat.

Carolina has struggled to produce offensively at times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and was limited to 10 goals - four in the first three games - in losing to the Florida Panthers in five games in the Eastern Conference Final. Ehlers scored five goals in eight playoff games last season.

"We want to apply pressure all over the ice and guys who can get there faster can apply more pressure," general manager Eric Tulsky said. "So, we think his skating will be a natural fit."