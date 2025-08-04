Calgary Flames fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

1. MacKenzie Weegar, D

NHL.com point projection: 44

Weegar was one of two defensemen with at least 40 points (47) and 200 hits (223) last season; the other was Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings (46 points; 212 hits). Weegar also had a career-high 21 power-play points (third on Calgary) last season and has had a high goal-scoring ceiling in the past (20 goals in 2023-24; tied for third among defensemen). Although the integration of rookie Zayne Parekh could impact Weegar’s point ceiling (career-high 52 in 2023-24), Weegar remains a top 15 fantasy defenseman option and is worth prioritizing among the top 75 overall players.