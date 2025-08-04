As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Calgary Flames players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
Calgary Flames fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26
Weegar worth prioritizing, Coronato among breakout candidates
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
1. MacKenzie Weegar, D
NHL.com point projection: 44
Weegar was one of two defensemen with at least 40 points (47) and 200 hits (223) last season; the other was Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings (46 points; 212 hits). Weegar also had a career-high 21 power-play points (third on Calgary) last season and has had a high goal-scoring ceiling in the past (20 goals in 2023-24; tied for third among defensemen). Although the integration of rookie Zayne Parekh could impact Weegar’s point ceiling (career-high 52 in 2023-24), Weegar remains a top 15 fantasy defenseman option and is worth prioritizing among the top 75 overall players.
2. Nazem Kadri, F
NHL.com point projection: 65
Kadri quietly had NHL career highs in goals (35) and shots on goal (279) last season and led the Flames in both categories. He was tied for 19th in the NHL in even-strength goals (26) last season and has had more than a point per game over a full season before (87 in 71 games with Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22). Kadri is a perennial top 100 overall fantasy player who also covers hits (1.19 per game in NHL career).
3. Dustin Wolf, G
NHL.com win projection: 32
Wolf led NHL rookie goalies in wins (29) by a wide margin and also had the best save percentage (.910) and most games played (53) at the position in his class. Wolf, who finished second in the Calder Trophy voting behind Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, is NHL.com’s highest-ranked 25-or-younger goalie for keeper and dynasty leagues and among NHL.com’s top 100 overall options for standard leagues.
4. Matt Coronato, F
NHL.com point projection: 56
In his first full NHL season, Coronato ranked third on the Flames in goals (24) behind Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau (28) and was also among their leaders in points (47; tied for third), even-strength goals (19; second) and shots on goal (180; fourth). Coronato, who’s only 22 years old, is a full-fledged breakout candidate that should be attainable outside the top 150 overall of most non-keeper fantasy drafts.
5. Zayne Parekh, D
NHL.com point projection: 40
Parekh, who scored a goal in his NHL debut and only game with the Flames last season, joins a deep group of fantasy defensemen for Calgary, which also has Weegar and another proven point producer in Rasmus Andersson (career-high 50 points in 2021-22). Parekh, who led Ontario Hockey League defensemen in goals (33) and points (107 in 61 games; fifth among all skaters in league) last season for Saginaw, joins Wolf among NHL.com’s top 50 keeper rankings and should be considered a fringe top five rookie for this season.
Bounce-back candidate: Jonathan Huberdeau, F (point projection: 57)
Breakout candidates: Morgan Frost, F (point projection: 43); Connor Zary, F (point projection: 42); Joel Farabee, F (point projection: 41)
Deep sleepers: Blake Coleman, F (point projection: 40); Rasmus Andersson, D (point projection: 33)