Inside look at Calgary Flames

Craig Conroy is sticking to the plan heading into this season and allowing the Calgary Flames’ young talent to develop.

The Flames general manager was tempted to sign a veteran free agent to expedite the “retool” process he started after being hired on May 23, 2023, to replace Brad Treliving, but decided to stay the course.

Calgary fell one win short of qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and will be relying on its young core to help it get over the line this season.

“We’ve always said we have a plan and we have to stick to it, and we can’t deviate just because other teams are signing players,” Conroy said on July 1. “For us, we still have our young players. All these teams that have signed players now have taken spots away from young players and for us, even though we haven’t done anything, you’re going to see more opportunity for our guys and better competition.”

The Flames are still expected to be led by veteran forwards Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman, along with defensemen MacKenzie Weegar, Rasmus Andersson and Joel Hanley, but will require some heaving lifting from younger players.

Calgary (41-27-14) finished tied in points (96) with the St. Louis Blues (44-30-8) for the second wild card from the Western Conference last season but lost the tiebreaker with one fewer regulation win.

The Flames received solid contributions from 22-year-old forward Matt Coronato, who had 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) in 77 games, 23-year-old forward Connor Zary, who had 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 54 games, and 25-year-old Martin Pospisil with 25 points (four goals, 21 assists) in 81 games.