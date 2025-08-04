NHL EDGE stats leaders for Calgary Flames

1. Kadri’s midrange shots on goal

Flames center Nazem Kadri ranked third in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (115) last season behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (132) and Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks (117) and was tied for ninth in midrange goals (15).

Calgary had the sixth-most midrange shots on goal (680) last season, but its midrange goal total (72) was below the NHL average (74.7). Considering the Flames finished with the same point total as the St. Louis Blues (96 each) but missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs on a regulation wins tiebreaker, they could feasibly reach a higher gear in the midrange goal category and make the postseason.