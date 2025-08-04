As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Calgary Flames.
NHL EDGE stats leaders for Calgary Flames
Kadri among best in midrange shots on goal; Wolf top 10 in high-danger saves
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
1. Kadri’s midrange shots on goal
Flames center Nazem Kadri ranked third in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (115) last season behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (132) and Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks (117) and was tied for ninth in midrange goals (15).
Calgary had the sixth-most midrange shots on goal (680) last season, but its midrange goal total (72) was below the NHL average (74.7). Considering the Flames finished with the same point total as the St. Louis Blues (96 each) but missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs on a regulation wins tiebreaker, they could feasibly reach a higher gear in the midrange goal category and make the postseason.
2. Wolf’s saves by location
Goalie Dustin Wolf finished among the top 10 in high-danger saves (341; ninth) and midrange saves (409; sixth) last season and was the runner-up to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson in the Calder Trophy voting for the League’s top rookie.
Wolf’s high-danger save percentage (.826) last season ranked just outside the NHL’s top 10; Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark was 10th at .827. Wolf had a strong goals-against average (2.64; tied for 15th among goalies to play at least 30 games) but did not receive enough goal support from the Flames (2.77 goals for average; 32nd) for them to make the playoffs. Wolf, 24, is one of the most promising young goalies in the NHL and, especially with the integration of defenseman prospect Zayne Parekh (No. 9 pick in 2024 NHL Draft) this season, gives Calgary’s roster a strong foundation for years to come.
3. Weegar’s advanced stats prowess
Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar ranked among the leaders at his position in points (47; tied for 16th), power-play points (21; tied for 12th) and hits (223; third) last season and was an advanced stats standout, ranking highly in nine different EDGE stats categories:
• Top skating speed: 23.25 mph (95th percentile)
• 20-plus mph speed bursts: 62 (86th percentile)
• Total skating distance: 288.66 miles (98th percentile)
• High-danger shots on goal: 8 (86th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 37 (93rd percentile)
• Midrange goals: 3 (81st percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 106 (98th percentile)
• Long-range goals: 4 (92nd percentile)
• Offensive zone time percentage: 44.5 (87th percentile)
The experience of Weegar, Kadri and wing Jonathan Huberdeau has helped the Flames withstand their roster turnover of recent seasons and can complement the young core of Wolf, Parekh and wing Matt Coronato moving forward. Huberdeau, known more as a distributor prior to last season, also showcased his finishing ability and shouldered a heavy workload last season, ranking highly among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (65; 91st percentile), high-danger goals (18; 94th percentile) and total skating distance (246.96 miles; 93rd percentile).