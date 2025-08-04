Top prospects for Calgary Flames

1. Zayne Parekh, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 9 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-2025 season: Calgary (NHL): 1 GP, 1-0-1; Saginaw (OHL): 61 GP, 33-74-107

The 19-year-old was the top scoring defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League last season and had a memorable NHL debut in the Flames’ final game. Parekh scored a goal and showcased his offensive ability in a 5-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on April 17.

Parekh is expected to get a long look at training camp this season and will be given every opportunity to earn a roster spot.

“He’s coming in as a 19-year-old this year trying to make an NHL roster as a defenseman, which is extremely hard, but there are certain things that he brings to the table that are hard to teach and a lot of teams don’t have,” Flames director of player development Ray Edwards said. “So, when you have those attributes, you have to use them to the best of your ability, understanding there are certain parts of his game that we have to keep grinding away on.”

If Parekh is not able to earn a spot with Calgary, he is ineligible to play in the American Hockey League and would have to return to junior, where he won the Memorial Cup with Saginaw in 2024. Regardless, the Flames are excited about the young prospect and believe he has the ability to develop into an elite NHL defenseman.

“We like his skill, his hockey sense and the moment is never too big for him,” director of amateur scouting Tod Button said. “He plays with a lot of swagger, and he has a lot of confidence. Last year, coming off a Memorial Cup championship, he didn’t get a lot of time to train, so this summer he can get a full summer of training and put the requisite weight and strength to make the jump to the next level.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season