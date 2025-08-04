NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames.
3 questions facing Calgary Flames
Wolf’s ability to repeat success, Huberdeau production level among unknowns
1. Can Dustin Wolf have another outstanding season?
For those following Wolf throughout his professional career, an outstanding first full season in the NHL was not completely unexpected. Prior to joining the Flames full-time last season, Wolf was a two-time goalie of the year in the American Hockey League and was named its most valuable player in 2022-23.
Wolf came close to helping the Flames clinch a playoff berth last season, and was named a Calder Trophy finalist for best first-year player along with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini. Hutson won the award, but Wolf was a deserving finalist. He is going to need to put together another strong season for Calgary to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs this season.
2. How much offense will Jonathan Huberdeau provide?
Huberdeau is coming off his best season with the Flames, but it was still far from the production he had in his final season with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. The 32-year-old forward had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 81 games last season, finishing second in team scoring to Nazem Kadri, who had 67 points (35 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games.
Huberdeau was acquired as part of the trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers on July 22, 2022. He had 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games in his final season with Florida. If Huberdeau can increase his production, it will go a long way in helping the Flames challenge for a playoff berth. He is entering the fourth season of an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million average annual value) signed with Calgary on Aug. 4, 2022.
3. Can Nazem Kadri continue to set a high standard?
Kadri has been excellent with the Flames since signing a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million AAV) as an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 18, 2022. The 34-year-old forward is entering the fourth season of his contract after scoring an NHL career-high 35 goals in 82 games. He had 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games in 2023-24 and 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23.
He's been a positive influence on the Flames’ younger players, which will likely continue this season.