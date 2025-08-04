3 questions facing Calgary Flames

1. Can Dustin Wolf have another outstanding season?

For those following Wolf throughout his professional career, an outstanding first full season in the NHL was not completely unexpected. Prior to joining the Flames full-time last season, Wolf was a two-time goalie of the year in the American Hockey League and was named its most valuable player in 2022-23.

Wolf came close to helping the Flames clinch a playoff berth last season, and was named a Calder Trophy finalist for best first-year player along with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini. Hutson won the award, but Wolf was a deserving finalist. He is going to need to put together another strong season for Calgary to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs this season.