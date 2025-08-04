3 questions facing Calgary Flames

Wolf’s ability to repeat success, Huberdeau production level among unknowns

cgy-32-32-questions-wolf

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames.

1. Can Dustin Wolf have another outstanding season?

For those following Wolf throughout his professional career, an outstanding first full season in the NHL was not completely unexpected. Prior to joining the Flames full-time last season, Wolf was a two-time goalie of the year in the American Hockey League and was named its most valuable player in 2022-23.

Wolf came close to helping the Flames clinch a playoff berth last season, and was named a Calder Trophy finalist for best first-year player along with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini. Hutson won the award, but Wolf was a deserving finalist. He is going to need to put together another strong season for Calgary to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs this season.

Dustin Wolf on his development and offseason training

2. How much offense will Jonathan Huberdeau provide?

Huberdeau is coming off his best season with the Flames, but it was still far from the production he had in his final season with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. The 32-year-old forward had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 81 games last season, finishing second in team scoring to Nazem Kadri, who had 67 points (35 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games.

Huberdeau was acquired as part of the trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers on July 22, 2022. He had 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games in his final season with Florida. If Huberdeau can increase his production, it will go a long way in helping the Flames challenge for a playoff berth. He is entering the fourth season of an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million average annual value) signed with Calgary on Aug. 4, 2022.

CGY@SJS: Huberdeau tips in PPG for lead in the 3rd

3. Can Nazem Kadri continue to set a high standard?

Kadri has been excellent with the Flames since signing a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million AAV) as an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 18, 2022. The 34-year-old forward is entering the fourth season of his contract after scoring an NHL career-high 35 goals in 82 games. He had 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games in 2023-24 and 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23.

He's been a positive influence on the Flames’ younger players, which will likely continue this season.

CGY@LAK: Kadri breaks the ice with a wraparound shot

Related Content

Inside look at Calgary Flames

Top prospects for Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Calgary Flames

32 in 32

Inside look at Calgary Flames

Top prospects for Calgary Flames

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres

3 questions facing Buffalo Sabres

Inside look at Buffalo Sabres

Inside look at Boston Bruins

3 questions facing Boston Bruins

Top prospects for Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Boston Bruins

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks

3 questions facing Anaheim Ducks